The Boys Spinoff ‘Vought Rising’ to Enter Production Next Week: Jensen Ackles

The Boys universe is reeling in a storm of updates lately, as The Boys’ final season has wrapped production, and the most anticipated Gen V season 2 is gearing up for release later this year. Around the same time last year, Prime Video confirmed that a new The Boys spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’, is in the works at the studio. Now, Jensen Ackles, the main star of Vought Rising, has shared a major production update on the show.

In an interview with LIVE with Kelly and Mark (American Talk Show), Jensen Ackles shared his experience of relocating from Texas to New York City to focus on his upcoming movies and shows. When talking about his upcoming works, Jensen Ackles confirmed that filming for The Boys spin-off, Vought Rising, is scheduled to start next month, in August. You can view the reveal here (@1:26 mark):

When further asked about the spin-off, Jensen says, “Vought Rising, of course, will be as demented as The Boys.” As we know, The Boys season 5 has wrapped production recently, and Jensen Ackles remarks he finished his parts a little earlier.

In case you aren’t aware, the spin-off Vought Rising is set in the 1950s and said to explore the origin stories of Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (played by Aya Kash). As the title suggests, the story will also uncover the formative years of the Vought International company. Recently, Elizabeth Posey, who worked in Euphoria, Heels, Gully, etc, has joined the cast of Vought International.

With The Boys concluding next year, the spin-offs such as Gen V and Vought Rising will take the center stage going forward. With production commencing next month, we will be hearing more new details about Vought Rising. That said, let us know your thoughts about Vought Rising in the comments below.