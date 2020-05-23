Since the inception of the Novel Coronavirus-led pandemic earlier this year, every major industry had to shut down operations due to social distancing, including educational institutions. This forced teachers and educators to take the high road and continue teaching students via video conferencing calls on Zoom, Google Meet, or Skype. Now, these teachers are using some of the funniest and wildest backgrounds in Zoom to engage students in the online classes.

The “virtual backgrounds” is a pretty nifty feature that Zoom pioneered back in 2016. It allows a user to add pretty much any background in their video calls during a meeting. After the popularity of the feature in recent times, apps like Skype and Teams also introduced this recently.

Video conferencing apps like Zoom and Skype can aid a lot in remote learning. However, the homes of the students do not always provide the perfect learning environment. This is why many teachers are now struggling to keep their students focussed during their online courses. They tend to get distracted pretty easily.

So, to solve this problem, teachers are now taking advantage of the “virtual backgrounds” feature in Zoom to keep the students focussed. This is helping teachers get more attention from the kids than they got before using their backgrounds. I mean, it is not often to see your teacher dressed as Batman in the Batcave or even Princess Leia in a Star Wars setting during a class!

Featured Image Courtesy: Digital Trends