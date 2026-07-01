GTA 6 Has Couples Negotiating Playtime Contracts Months Before Launch

If you thought GTA fans couldn’t be crazier, one gamer couple has the internet divided as they’ve drawn up a literal playtime contract months before GTA 6 launches. While fans are debating the GTA 6 global prices over variable regional pricing, the internet has found another reason to talk about Rockstar’s upcoming blockbuster title. Check out the absurd clauses mentioned in the contract that may want you to draw one up as well.

This Couple’s GTA 6 Playtime Contract Has Rules Every Gamer Will Understand

The image for the viral GTA 6 contract was shared by a Reddit user called dontfwithme999, who failed to identify the original poster. In the image, a couple posed with a piece of paper labeled “Contract Agreement” with a GTA 6 logo stamped on top. When you read the fine print, it’s revealed that the contract covers the period from November 19 to November 29, 2026. This means the “boyfriend” in the picture is fully reserved during the launch window and the week that follows for an uninterrupted gaming session.

Image Credit: Reddit user u/dontfwithme99

According to the agreement, the boyfriend can play GTA 6 “as much as I want” for those 10 days. The document also introduces several quirky rules baked in, including a clause that forbids anyone from passing in front of the TV or monitor during the missions, cutscenes, heists, or online sessions. Another clause asks the “girlfriend” not to utter common phrases like “It’s just a game“, “You can do it later“, or “Haven’t you been playing long enough?” after a failed mission or a “Wasted” screen.

While fans have been discussing GTA 6 pre-order details and all the freebies that come with the GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack, this couple’s contract has unknowingly flooded the Reddit and X pages with laughing emojis and reactions.

Perhaps the funniest clause in the couple’s contract states that hugs, kisses, conversations, errands, and even “quick favors” must wait until the player reaches a GTA 6 safe house or completes the current mission. But there is one loophole among all these clauses. If the girlfriend has purchased GTA 6 or at least contributed £40 toward the game, she’s allowed to eliminate one of the rules from the agreement.

Fans reacting to this absurdity even questioned the line that mentions “consequences” for breaking the rules. Some argued that this relationship contract drawn up for a title like GTA 6 has “gone too far”, while others poked fun at the guy’s signature, calling it “chicken scratches“. While at first glance, it may seem like a joke, it surely captures how fans are excited about the game.

A few days ago, another company also publicly announced a temporary shutdown on GTA 6 launch day so their employees can enjoy the game when it’s out. Are you also planning to take a sick day off or draw up a contract with your partner to experience GTA 6 on day one? Let us know in the comments below!