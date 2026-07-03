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Someone Just Bought GTA 6 for $2, and It All Started With Forgotten Reward Points

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GTA 6 PS5 Case on a podium with the $79.99 price crossed out and the $2 price in green
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Reddit user tangyredapple revealed that they used their Best Buy cashback points to get GTA 6 for $2.
  • The player had purchased a PS5, which granted them a ton of cashback points.
  • The user also urged other players to check their credit card points and loyalty rewards while purchasing GTA 6.
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A player has surprised the entire GTA community by revealing that they have secured a pre-order for GTA 6 for $2 only. The player, called ‘tangyredapple’ on Reddit, revealed that their leftover cashback points helped them achieve such a low price for the highly anticipated title by Rockstar.

How A Player Managed to Get GTA 6 for Just $2 with Cashback Rewards

In a Reddit post, user tangyredapple revealed how they slashed the $79.99 price of the GTA 6 Standard Edition by a staggering $77.87, paying just above $2 for the game. Needless to say, this sounds like every GTA fan’s dream, and it was all thanks to a forgotten cache of cash-back rewards from the players’ Best Buy credit card from their purchase of a PlayStation 5.

Reddit post by tangyredapple about getting GTA 6 pre-order for $2
Image Credit: Reddit / tangyredapple

The player explained how, “Upgraded to the PS5 Pro a few months ago just to make sure my setup was ready for launch. Totally forgot I used my Best Buy card for the console and racked up a ton of cash back from it.” Upon noticing the unchecked, unused cash back points sitting in their account, the player also added another 10% off coupon to the GTA 6 pre-order, landing at the $2 price.

Speaking on this, tangyredapple stated, “I checked my account today when the pre-orders went live, stacked my reward certificates with a 10% off coupon, and walked away paying less than three bucks for the game.” The player even advised the rest of the GTA 6 community not to ignore their old account balances, stating, “If you bought a console recently to prep for the game, you might basically have this paid for already.”

While this trick can help players get even the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition at a massively discounted price, it is not the only tactic that players have employed. Recently, other players have also shared their own stories about how they used Microsoft Rewards through Bing to greatly bring down the cost of the title.

So, if you are planning to pre-order either edition of GTA 6, make sure to check your credit card rewards or loyalty programs before you purchase it at full price, and you could also secure the game at around $2.

GTA 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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