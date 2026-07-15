GTA Online Heist Payouts Nerfed by Rockstar, Here’s Everything That’s Changed

Rockstar Games has just nerfed a ton of GTA Online heist and mission payouts, triggering a wave of reactions from the community. The nerfs come on the heels of the newly added Kortz Center Heist update, which is GTA Online’s last major patch before the release of GTA 6.

All New Nerfs to GTA Online Heist and Mission Payouts Explained

The nerfed GTA Online heist and mission payouts were revealed by . According to the data revealed, the changes affect several of the most popular activities in the game, including The Cayo Perico Heist, The Diamond Casino Heist, The Contract, and The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The nerfed GTA Online heist payouts are a part of Rockstar’s broader economy adjustment, which is intended to shift player focus towards the newly introduced Kortz Center Heist. Since the Kortz Center Heist, which is the final heist before GTA 6 comes out, is extremely lucrative, it does provide a decent alternative to players.

That said, here is a breakdown of all of the nerfs and how they affect your favourite GTA Online heists and missions:

The Cayo Perico Heist

Pink Diamond : Reduced from $1,300,000 to $910,000

: Reduced from $1,300,000 to $910,000 Bearer Bonds : Reduced from $770,000 to $616,000

: Reduced from $770,000 to $616,000 Pearl Necklace : Reduced from $700,000 to $560,000

: Reduced from $700,000 to $560,000 Tequila: Reduced from $630,000 to $400,000

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid

Act 1 Reward: Reduced from $975,000 to $585,000

Reduced from $975,000 to $585,000 Act 2 Reward: Reduced from $1,425,000 to $855,000

Reduced from $1,425,000 to $855,000 Act 3 Reward: Reduced from $1,800,000 to $1,080,000

The Diamond Casino Heist

Max Cash Take: Reduced from $500,000 to $400,000

Reduced from $500,000 to $400,000 Max Gold Take: Reduced from $2,585,000 to $1,809,500

Reduced from $2,585,000 to $1,809,500 Max Diamonds Take: Reduced from $3,290,000 to $2,303,000

Reduced from $3,290,000 to $2,303,000 Max Art Take: Reduced from GTA$2,350,000 to $1,645,000

The Contract (Dr. Dre)

Max Cash: Reduced from GTA$2,115,000 to GTA$1,480,500

Reduced from GTA$2,115,000 to GTA$1,480,500 Max Gold: Reduced from GTA$2,585,000 to GTA$1,809,500

Reduced from GTA$2,585,000 to GTA$1,809,500 Max Diamonds: Reduced from GTA$3,290,000 to GTA$2,303,000

Reduced from GTA$3,290,000 to GTA$2,303,000 Max Art: Reduced from $2,350,000 to GTA$1,645,000

The Doomsday Heist

Submarine Job Reward: Reduced from $1,425,000 to $855,000

Reduced from $1,425,000 to $855,000 Missile Silo Job Reward: Reduced from $1,800,000 to $1,080,000

Reduced from $1,800,000 to $1,080,000 The IAA Job Reward: Reduced from $975,000 to $585,000

Agency Finale

Finale Leader Reward: Reduced from $2,115,000 to $1,480,500

KnoWay Out Finale

Finale Leader Reward: Reduced from $350,000 to $245,000

To offset the nerfed GTA Online heist payouts, Rockstar has also introduced a weekly completion bonus system to GTA Online with the Kortz Heist update. Players will now be able to earn increased rewards for completing the Original Heists, Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, KnoWay Out, Oscar Guzman Flies Again, The Data Leaks, and The Diamond Casino Heist.

However, this comes with the requirement that the host should not have completed the heist during the current week. Players who do go for subsequent completions within the same weekly period will receive reduced rewards.

Understandably, the nerfed GTA Online heist payouts has not exactly gone over well with the player base. Reacting to the changes in the final heist before GTA 6, one player commented: “It’s already such a grind to make big money in this game – it’s almost at the end of its lifecycle, and they’re gonna make it even worse!?” Focusing on the Doomsday Heist, another player stated: “Doomsday nerf is crazy when they already weren’t even worth playing for the payout.”

While GTA 6 pre-orders are now live, the GTA 5 Online community is clearly frustrated with the nerfed heist and mission payouts, especially with the game’s last major update. While the weekly bonuses provide some respite, it looks like players will have to grind even harder to rack up money.

What are your thoughts on the nerfed GTA Online heist payouts? Tell us in the comments below!