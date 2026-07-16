Rockstar Reveals GTA Online’s Kortz Center Update Might Not Be Its Last After All

The Kortz Center update was set to be the big final send-off for GTA Online. With GTA 6 on the horizon, it made sense that Rockstar would start wrapping things up for the mode. However, a new hint at the end of the Kortz Center heist has all but confirmed that Rockstar might have more things in store.

After playing through the new GTA Online Kortz Center heist, players are treated to a phone call from none other than Mr. Fader. As Mr. Fader compliments your services after the mission is complete, he ends his call by stating: “Is there no limit to your talents? I suppose we shall find out.” While that might sound like a random compliment from a character, nothing is ever really “random” when it comes to Rockstar.

Many GTA Online players believe that this hint in the Kortz Center update is a direct wink from the developers that they aren’t done with the mode just yet. While GTA Online will understandably not be Rockstar’s focus anymore at some point, the developers might be planning on keeping GTA players busy until the release of GTA 6.

While Rockstar has not released any official statements, it is possible that Mr. Faber could be expanded on in future updates, with the player receiving more story missions from them. Additionally, Rockstar could use the GTA Online updates after the Kortz Center heist with hints towards GTA 6. Even if the massive updates slow down, Rockstar is likely to keep the game alive with smaller, fun content to keep Los Santos alive.

The GTA Online community had its own takes to give about the possibility of more content after the Kortz Center Heist. One player joked about the recent GTA Online heist payout nerfs, commenting: “Knowing them, it’ll cost 30 million to start the next heist, and it’ll consistently give you 200k this time.” Meanwhile, another player felt like the Kortz Center Heist was not a fitting send-off, stating: “Heist wasn’t enough to call it a send-off. Need something big.”

What do you think about this hint from Rockstar? Do you think they have more content planned for GTA Online after the Kortz Center update? Tell us in the comments below!