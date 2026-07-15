Analyst Claims GTA 6 Should’ve Cost $200, Calls It “The Last Great Game”

GTA 6 is, without a doubt, the most-anticipated game in history, and with pre-orders now live, players are finally in the final stretch of playing Rockstar’s potential magnum opus. However, Ben Thompson, the author of the Stratechery newsletter, has recently come forward with a provocative take. The analyst argued that Rockstar Games should have valued GTA 6 at $200, purely based on the hard work that the developers have put into it.

Analyst Calls GTA 6 the “Pinnacle of AAA Craftsmanship” Before Any Gameplay Is Revealed

Speaking on the technology news show TBPN, Thompson claimed, given the sheer scale of GTA 6 and the craftsmanship behind the project, it is the “last great game.” He emphasized how the title is the peak of AAA development achieved before generative AI takes over the gaming industry in the future.

Image Credit: Rockstar

Suggesting a frankly absurd price point of $200 over the $80 price of the GTA 6 pre-order, Thompson stated: “They should be charging like $200 for this game. It was mostly all made pre-AI. It is the pinnacle of triple-A craftsmanship. Years and years and years of blood, sweat, and tears.” He even went as far as exclaiming that he feels “compelled to buy GTA 6 just in honor of it existing.” However, while Thompson did state, “I’d be happy to pay $200,” he did say that he was unsure if he would personally play it.

The comments have, unsurprisingly, drawn negative reactions from the community. Many players have voiced their disagreements with Thompson, with one player stating: “Nothing says out of touch like asking people who don’t buy the product what real gamers should pay.” Meanwhile, another player called Thompson’s claim of GTA 6 being the peak of AAA gaming misguided, stating, “You still haven’t seen a lick of gameplay for it.”

Of course, Rockstar is still charging $100 dollars for the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition. But, at least, Take-Two Interactive was smart enough not to limit the player base by stamping a $200 entry point on the Standard Edition. The extra $10 for GTA 6 does not feel like predatory pricing, but an extra $120 definitely would have.

Do you think Rockstar should have charged players more for GTA 6? Or do you think the $80 price point is justified? Tell us in the comments below!