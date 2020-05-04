A new Energy Star certification of the Surface Book 3 has surfaced online, confirming the specifications that have been in the air for a while now. To be specific, the 13-inch and 15-inch i7 models have been certified and they would feature Intel’s 10th-generation Intel chips.

As spotted by WindowsLatest, the 15-inch model bears the model number 1899 while the 13-inch model has the model number 1900. According to the listing, the 15-inch model of the Surface Book 3 will feature Intel’s i7 processor clocked at 1.3GHz and 32 GB of RAM. A separate listing for the 13-inch model has revealed it will equip the same processor and RAM configuration as the 15-inch model.

The listing was not accessible to us at the time of writing this article since Energy Star’s product finder was under maintenance. However, take a look at the details of the listing in the images below, thanks to WindowsLatest.

Meanwhile, a previous retailer listing spotted by WinFuture hints that the Surface Book 3 will be available in two CPU configurations – Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U.

Moreover, some models will reportedly use Nvidia’s Quadro GPUs, which could be a move by the Redmond giant to meet the demands of creative professionals. The regular models are rumored to feature Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q or 1660 Ti Max-Q graphic cards.

With all that said, the pricing of the laptop is bound to be high, especially on the higher-end models. The leaked pricing suggests that the Surface Book 3 would start at 1006 Euros (~Rs.84,000) and could go all the way up to 4323 Euros (~Rs.3,61,000) based on the specifications.