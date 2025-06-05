Superman Runtime Confirmed by James Gunn Officially

Superman is inbound to your nearest theaters at the speed of sound, and while we wait for the movie to drop, the internet’s going haywire with theories and predictions. One such buzzworthy reveal came a while back about the film’s official runtime. While the claims had fans intrigued, they were quickly fact-checked and debunked by James Gunn himself, who made it clear that the information floating around was inaccurate. But now, we finally have the confirmed runtime of Superman (2025)—and yep, it’s straight from James Gunn.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

A while back, a report surfaced claiming that Superman would have a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes. However, it didn’t take long for James Gunn to step in and clarify that the runtime was incorrect. Fast forward to now, a Threads user shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an early theater listing showing the film’s official runtime. Gunn responded to the post, confirming that Superman (2025)’s runtime will be 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Additionally, we also have the official confirmation now that Superman will have a post-credit scene

Image Credits: Threads (Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)

Honestly, I expected Superman‘s runtime to be a bit longer. But as James Gunn has confirmed the official runtime of Superman, this will be the shortest movie featuring the Man of Steel so far.

Now, we all know this film boasts a fantastic cast filled with both familiar and fresh faces, so it’ll be interesting to see how Gunn manages to fit it all into a runtime of just over two hours. So let’s wait and see how it all plays out—and whether Gunn sticks the landing when Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.