Superman (2025) to Feature QUC Technology Seen in Peacemaker Season 1: James Gunn

The DCU is headed to a brand new start with Superman’s release, and there is a lot at stake for DC. While the rumor mill is running at its full pace from various sources and leaks, now we have some official information directly from the head of DC, James Gunn. He has confirmed that Superman will feature the QUC technology seen in Peacemaker season 1.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/MAX, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

John Cena and James Gunn both appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where they exclusively talked about the events, cameos, and more details regarding Peacemaker Season 2. However, in that very conversation, James Gunn also revealed that the QUC from Peacemaker will also appear in Superman (2025). In his official statement, Gunn said-

“You’ve seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman”

Gunn further says that Peacemaker Season 2’s plot will revolve around the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, and the upcoming season will feature multiple characters from Superman as well.

What Is QUC or Quantum Unfolding Chamber in Peacemaker?

As seen in Peacemaker Season 1, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber is a place created by Chris’ father. In Peacemaker, the QUC, or the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, is an extradimensional room with infinite space. Auggie built it to store his White Dragon suit and Peacemaker’s helmets.

This chamber, appearing in Superman, could mean that we might get to see it being used as a prison by Lex Luthor to hold Superman. However, since we don’t have any more information, it’s hard to say with certainty what it would be used for in the movie. So, I guess we will just have to wait till Superman is released to find out what James Gunn means by this statement.