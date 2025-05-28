Superman’s Runtime Revealed And It’ll Be Shortest Superman Movie Ever

Superman is all set to hit theaters this July, and judging by the trailers we’ve seen so far, it’s safe to say that fans of the hero are in for the time of their lives. Since this movie marks DC’s return to the big screen, expectations are at an all-time high—and now, we might have just received an update that could play a defining role in Superman’s performance. The runtime of Superman (2025) might have been reportedly revealed, and we’re here to tell you everything about it.

An update from DC Film News claims to have confirmed the official runtime of Superman. According to it, Superman (2025) will have a runtime of 122 minutes—that’s 2 hours and 2 minutes. The outlet states that this information comes from the movie’s “international distributors,” though they shared no specific names or further details.

As of now, the source remains unclear, and without an official statement from Warner Bros. or DC Studios, it’s best not to take it as the absolute truth.

If this turns out to be true, Superman (2025) will be the shortest movie about the Man of Steel to be made so far. In comparison, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel had a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice had 2 hours and 31 minutes of runtime.



However, looking at all the elements that are involved in Superman, especially the sheer number of villains in the movie, I believe that when the runtime for Superman is announced officially, it will turn out to be longer than the one reported here. So, let’s wait and see if we are in for another “first” by DCU or not.