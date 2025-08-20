Sekiro Anime Adaptation Titled ‘Sekiro: No Defeat’ Officially Announced; Slated to Release in 2026

In recent years, there has been a rising trend of turning popular video games into anime series. Joining the likes of Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima, FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is being adapted into a full-fledged anime. Earlier this month, a new web domain for the Sekiro anime was registered, hinting that the Sekiro anime adaptation announcement is imminent.

Just weeks after the initial reports, the Sekiro anime titled “Sekiro: No Defeat” was officially revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 event today with a brand new trailer. Furthermore, Sekiro: No Defeat is slated to premiere sometime in 2026 exclusively on the anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the most beloved titles in FromSoftware’s line-up, which won the Game of the Year award in 2019. While fans were hoping for a sequel game, the Sekiro Anime adaptation came as an unexpected surprise. Moreover, the Sekiro anime will see the return of the three main cast members of the Sekiro game: Daisuke Namikawa as Wolf, Kenjiro Tsuda as Genichiro, and Miyuki Satou as Kuro the Divine Heir.

Qzil.la Studios are confirmed to be producing the anime series, and Kenichi Kutsuna (known for Gurren Lagann, Baccano!, Naruto: Shippuden, etc.) is helming the anime adaptation as the director. Qzil.la Studios hasn’t animated a proper anime series before. Thus, let’s see how they will bring life to a fan-favorite video game.

Director Kenichi Kutsuna shared his thoughts about the anime adaptation, “We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.” The director also stated that the cast and staff are fully committed to delivering a faithful anime adaptation:

In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it.

I’m a huge fan of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it’s my favorite FromSoftware game. I’ve completed the game multiple times and still find myself returning to it even now. Seeing one of my favorite games of all time receive the anime treatment feels like a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more excited to watch the Sekiro anime when it airs next year.

That said, what do you think about the anime adaptation of Sekiro? Let us know your thoughts based on the trailer in the comments below.