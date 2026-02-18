Netflix Announces Devil May Cry Season 2 Release Date and It’s Not Too Far

Devil May Cry Season 1 was released on Netflix in April 2025. Based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise, the animated series introduced us to the charismatic protagonist, Dante. With his fun and cocky persona, he became a fan favorite, and, thanks to a strong narrative, the series as a whole garnered a huge fandom. The series was greenlit for a second season following one week of the pilot installment’s debut, instantly reigniting excitement among fans. Now that the long-awaited Devil May Cry Season 2 has an official release date, how can anyone not lose their calm?

Image Credit: Instagram/@Netflix

Netflix has recently posted on Instagram that Devil May Cry Season 2 will be released on the platform on May 12, 2026.

Adi Shankar did not only adapt the game into an anime for the name sake, but he indeed preserved its true identity while also reimagining it through a bold lens for modern fans. Instead of making Dante look like an invincible character, the visionary made him an anti-hero, struggling to find his true identity, as he gets caught between the two worlds.

Dante didn’t give up on his humanity till the end, and defeats the white rabbit, but before he can go back to his normal life, Lady betrays him. Moving on, the first season saw Dante’s long-lost twin brother, Vergil, who has been working for Mundus, the ruler of Hell.

So, now that we are extremely close to the second installment, let’s buckle up to see how the events unfold when Vergil and Dante come face-to-face. As hinted by the cliffhanger ending of the first season, Devil May Cry Season 2 may focus heavily on Vergil and his complicated relationship with Dante.

With its character-driven and layered storytelling, Devil May Cry has already proven itself to be more than just a video game adaptation. Now, as we get closer to the official release of the succeeding chapter of Dante’s journey, let’s patiently wait to see if our protagonist remains the protector of humanity or will he succumb to the demon within.