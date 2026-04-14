Bloodborne is Getting an Animated Film Produced by JackSepticEye

Bloodborne has often been considered the best game that FromSoftware has ever developed. The game is considered the favorite child of Hidetaka Miyazaki and is claimed as his best work thus far. However, even with all the praise surrounding Bloodborne, Sony refuses to create a remake due to various unknown reasons. Although you may not see a Bloodborne remake or sequel in this lifetime, a beloved YouTuber is planning to bring its story to the big screen. A new animated Bloodborne film is in the works, and JackSepticEye is producing it.

New Bloodborne Film Announced by Sony at CinemaCon 2026

CinemaCon 2026 had plenty of surprises, but what shocked gamers the most was the announcement of a new animated Bloodborne film. Although we did not get a teaser for one of the best games like Elden Ring, the announcement confirmed that the Bloodborne movie has entered production. What’s more interesting is that JackSepticEye, the beloved YouTuber who made a name for his Let’s Play streams, is the one producing it.

Image Credit: Sony / JackSepticEye

After the announcement, JackSepticEye took to Reddit and posted his thoughts, revealing his involvement in the project. Here is what he had to say:

I am going to do everything in my power to make this the BEST Bloodborne adaptation possible. Not only is it my favorite game ever made, but I know how truly passionate the fans of this game are and how much hunger they have for more of it.

JackSepticEye fans may remember him playing Bloodborne four years back and completing it. His love for the game started then, and that’s when he may have started the process of producing its animated film.

When it comes to fan reactions, we have mostly seen a positive reaction. One user commented, “Wow! Maybe this will coincide with a remaster?” Another chimed in, “We are born of the cope, made men by the cope, undone by the cope.”

Bloodborne is one of the top video games that surely deserves an adaptation, so players have a ton of expectations from the animated film. Most of the FromSoftware fans are dying to have more Bloodborne content, even if it is just a movie.

However, some do speculate that the movie may not be true to the source material, which has been a trend with many game adaptations. Thankfully, with JackSepticEye in the production, we may see a faithful adaptation of the story.

With Elden Ring’s movie also in the works, we will have two of FromSoftware’s best soon on the big screen. So, are you excited for the Bloodborne film? Tell us your reaction to the news in the comments below.