Sony Brings PS5 Animated Backgrounds for Select Users

One thing a PlayStation user loves is having a little fun with the customizations of their console. Whether it is adding new colors to the box, changing controller skins, or getting new themes on the homescreen, modifications keep the aesthetics of a PlayStation exciting. Well, it’s now the UI’s turn, as it seems a new PS5 update has launched animated backgrounds for a limited number of users.

First shared by @chi_m02 on X, the post suggested that Sony is slowly rolling this update out on PS5. While many might think it is a feature available only for the PS5 Pro, users on X have denied this by saying that they spotted the new animated wallpapers on the base version as well. More static wallpapers were also added to the gallery for players to use.

All PS5 Confirmed Animated Backgrounds

Remember that these are only home screen wallpapers for PS5 that you customize. This means you will not get a full theme when you equip them. Currently, 13 confirmed Sony IP animated wallpapers are included in the list. Here is the list of all the PS5 animated wallpapers confirmed so far:

Astro Bot

Days Gone

Demon’s Souls

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Yotei

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon: Call of the Wild

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Horizon Adventures

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Rise of Ronin

Stellar Blade

MLB The Show 25

As we said earlier, a lot more wallpapers have been added to this update. However, all of these wallpapers are primarily static or non-game-themed. So, don’t expect the 25th Anniversary classic PS5 theme experience. With the customizations in full swing, the PS5 and PS5 Pro seem ready to provide a more premium user experience.

Have you received this PS5 animated wallpaper update yet? Which wallpaper are you equipping first? Do tell us in the comments.