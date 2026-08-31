Tomb Raider 2 and 3 Remakes Reportedly Coming After Legacy of Atlantis

Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog seem to have bigger plans for Lara Croft’s classic adventures after Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis releases on February 12, 2027. PSI France reports that Flying Wild Hog has already planned Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remakes without waiting for Legacy of Atlantis to launch next year.

For those unaware, Flying Wild Hog is the game studio co-developing the first Tomb Raider remake, Legacy of Atlantis, with Crystal Dynamics under Amazon Games.

Remaking Tomb Raider 2 and 3 is a no-brainer, given how much of Lara’s classic catalog remains ripe for remakes, from the first game through The Angel of Darkness.

Tomb Raider II and III Remakes Reportedly in Development



Polish studio Flying Wild Hog is already working on remakes of Tomb Raider 2 and 3



The first remake, Legacy of Atlantis, launches on February 12, 2027



(Via: @PSInsideFr) pic.twitter.com/gwkxGKn3Sg — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 31, 2026

However, already planning a Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remake before Legacy of Atlantis launches implies that both Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games have faith in the remake. If PSI France’s reports are true, then we could get even more Lara Croft beyond Tomb Raider Catalyst in 2028.

Tomb Raider 2 puts Lara Croft on a hunt for the Dagger of Xian, competing with an Italian cult. On the other hand, Tomb Raider 3 deals with the archaeologist’s race across the globe to collect four ancient meteorite pieces.

So, if Flying Wild Hog remakes the rest of the trilogy, the games will likely retain their original stories while adding visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, and more, like Legacy of Atlantis.

Interestingly, Tomb Raider 3 opens in India, while Tomb Raider Catalyst is also set in the same country. With this tidbit, one can speculate that Catalyst serves as a testing ground for the eventual Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remakes, which could arrive after 2028.

Recently, Crystal Dynamics released a new video of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis with new gameplay details, including skill trees, progression, new weapons, crafting, and more. We’d expect the developers to build the future remakes on the same gameplay foundation as seen in the first remake.