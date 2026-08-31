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Tomb Raider 2 and 3 Remakes Reportedly Coming After Legacy of Atlantis

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis screenshot featuring Lara with a gun (left), Tomb Raider 3 Remastered screenshot with Lara in a tank-top holding a pistol.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Reports suggest that Flying Wild Hog and Crystal Dynamics already have Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remakes planned.
  • According to PSI France, the studios have begun work on the remakes without waiting for Legacy of Atlantis' release.
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is the first Lara Croft classic to be remade, launching next year on February 12.
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Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog seem to have bigger plans for Lara Croft’s classic adventures after Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis releases on February 12, 2027. PSI France reports that Flying Wild Hog has already planned Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remakes without waiting for Legacy of Atlantis to launch next year.

For those unaware, Flying Wild Hog is the game studio co-developing the first Tomb Raider remake, Legacy of Atlantis, with Crystal Dynamics under Amazon Games.

Remaking Tomb Raider 2 and 3 is a no-brainer, given how much of Lara’s classic catalog remains ripe for remakes, from the first game through The Angel of Darkness.

However, already planning a Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remake before Legacy of Atlantis launches implies that both Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games have faith in the remake. If PSI France’s reports are true, then we could get even more Lara Croft beyond Tomb Raider Catalyst in 2028.

Tomb Raider 2 puts Lara Croft on a hunt for the Dagger of Xian, competing with an Italian cult. On the other hand, Tomb Raider 3 deals with the archaeologist’s race across the globe to collect four ancient meteorite pieces.

So, if Flying Wild Hog remakes the rest of the trilogy, the games will likely retain their original stories while adding visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, and more, like Legacy of Atlantis.

Interestingly, Tomb Raider 3 opens in India, while Tomb Raider Catalyst is also set in the same country. With this tidbit, one can speculate that Catalyst serves as a testing ground for the eventual Tomb Raider 2 and 3 remakes, which could arrive after 2028.

Recently, Crystal Dynamics released a new video of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis with new gameplay details, including skill trees, progression, new weapons, crafting, and more. We’d expect the developers to build the future remakes on the same gameplay foundation as seen in the first remake.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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