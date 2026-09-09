Kingdom Hearts 4 Steam Achievements Leaked, Unannounced Worlds Coming at Launch

Exophase has today leaked new Steam achievements for unreleased games, and one of them is Kingdom Hearts 4. The leaked achievements for Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal much about the game, including new unannounced worlds.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Steam Achievements Leak Reveals New Worlds and Story Spoilers

Image Credit: Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts 4 leaked achievements from Exophase include “Desert Do-Gooder”, “Complete all requests in the Galaxy Far, Far Away”, and “May the Light Be with You,” which all point toward Star Wars.

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This means that Star Wars would be part of the new Kingdom Hearts 4. Players had already speculated it based on the game’s first trailer, but now this almost confirms it for them. Other than the Star Wars world, here are all of the leaked achievements that reveal other Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds:

A Galaxy Far, Far Away (Star Wars)

(Star Wars) Underworld (Hercules)

(Hercules) Toy Box (Toy Story)

(Toy Story) Quadratum

Scala Ad Caelum

Savanna Central (Zootopia)

(Zootopia) Haunted Mansion (Haunted Mansion)

(Haunted Mansion) Monochrome Origins

Imagineer Planet

Land of the Dead (Coco)

One thing to note is that although Exophase is one of the best places for learning about Steam achievements of a game, as it uses an API from Steam’s backend to fetch the information, it is still not official. The data shown can change in the final release, so always take leaks with a grain of salt.

Overall, it seems Kingdom Hearts 4 would be adding around 10 worlds to the game, including Toy Story, Coco, and Zootopia. Many of the names are still hard to connect with the world, so we have left it up to you to decide.

So that’s it. Now you know about the leaked Kingdom Hearts 4 achievements, along with the unannounced worlds. If you have spotted more unannounced worlds, then use the comments section to tell us, so that we can add them to the list.