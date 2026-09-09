Kingdom Hearts 4 Steam Achievements Leaked, Unannounced Worlds Coming at Launch

- The leaked Kingdom Hearts 4 achievements hint at a Star Wars world.
- Fans had previously speculated it based on the first trailer, but now they have more proof.
- A total of 10 worlds have been leaked from the Steam achievements.
Exophase has today leaked new Steam achievements for unreleased games, and one of them is Kingdom Hearts 4. The leaked achievements for Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal much about the game, including new unannounced worlds.
Kingdom Hearts 4 Steam Achievements Leak Reveals New Worlds and Story Spoilers
The Kingdom Hearts 4 leaked achievements from Exophase include “Desert Do-Gooder”, “Complete all requests in the Galaxy Far, Far Away”, and “May the Light Be with You,” which all point toward Star Wars.
This means that Star Wars would be part of the new Kingdom Hearts 4. Players had already speculated it based on the game’s first trailer, but now this almost confirms it for them. Other than the Star Wars world, here are all of the leaked achievements that reveal other Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds:
- A Galaxy Far, Far Away (Star Wars)
- Underworld (Hercules)
- Toy Box (Toy Story)
- Quadratum
- Scala Ad Caelum
- Savanna Central (Zootopia)
- Haunted Mansion (Haunted Mansion)
- Monochrome Origins
- Imagineer Planet
- Land of the Dead (Coco)
One thing to note is that although Exophase is one of the best places for learning about Steam achievements of a game, as it uses an API from Steam’s backend to fetch the information, it is still not official. The data shown can change in the final release, so always take leaks with a grain of salt.
Overall, it seems Kingdom Hearts 4 would be adding around 10 worlds to the game, including Toy Story, Coco, and Zootopia. Many of the names are still hard to connect with the world, so we have left it up to you to decide.
So that’s it. Now you know about the leaked Kingdom Hearts 4 achievements, along with the unannounced worlds. If you have spotted more unannounced worlds, then use the comments section to tell us, so that we can add them to the list.