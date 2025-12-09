The Next Tomb Raider Game Reveal Teased for The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards 2025 broadcast is just a few sleeps away, and we’re starting to hear about some of the many exciting game reveals that lie ahead. You’ve probably come across the mysterious statues teasing an unknown reveal, and there’s all sorts of chatter surrounding a potential Half-Life 3 announcement as well. But while all this is still under wraps, we have official confirmation that a new Tomb Raider game will indeed be presented at the Game Awards.

The official announcement came from the Game Awards’ host, Geoff Keighley himself, who took to X to confirm that the broadcast will feature a look at the future of the franchise. Accompanying the post was a silhouette of gaming’s most beloved heroine, showcased in the ‘Game Awards Vote in Fortnite’ map portal. Shortly after the post, Tomb Raider’s X account chimed in on the discussion, stating that “Lara Croft RETURNS (at the Game Awards) for a moment you cannot miss.“

Back in 2022, Crystal Dynamics (the custodians of the franchise since 2003) confirmed that it was working on a new Tomb Raider. The studio also announced that the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will be published under the Amazon Games label.

Since then, the studio has suffered from layoffs, including the termination of 30 employees in November. This was far from the only round of layoffs, as the studio’s headcount was also trimmed earlier this year, as a result of Perfect Dark’s cancellation by Xbox.

Crystal Dynamics hasn’t published a new game since the ill-fated Marvel’s Avengers back in 2020, so it’ll be interesting to see just how far along development is on the latest Tomb Raider.

With all that being said, are you excited for a new adventure starring Lara Croft? Let us know in the comments.