How to Watch The Game Awards 2025: Show Timings and Countdown Timer

The Game Awards Countdown Timer
Image Credit: X/@thegameawards
In Short
  • The Game Awards will be live on December 11 at 12:30 AM (GMT).
  • The event will be streamed on multiple streaming platforms and television networks. You can watch it for free on YouTube, Twitch, X, and many other prominent channels.
  • Expect announcements for some of the most anticipated games on TGA, including the next GTA VI trailer.

The biggest gaming event of the year is finally upon us. The Game Awards is only hours away from premiering, and gamers cannot wait to find 2025’s game of the year. This year’s nominees are stacked with some of the best games seen in the last decade, making the competition very neck-to-neck. Alongside the winners, TGA also announces exclusive upcoming games, and that is often the more exciting part of the event. If you are also as excited as I am for TGA, then here is how you can watch The Game Awards 2025, alongside a countdown timer.

The Game Awards 2025 Show Date and Countdown Timer

The Game Awards 2025 will premiere on December 11 at 12:30 AM (GMT). If you do not want to miss out on this year’s The Game Awards, then follow our countdown timer here to know when to appear for the stream.

The Game Awards 2025 Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Where to Watch The Game Awards 2025?

The Game Awards 2025 is the biggest gaming event of the year, so it is streamed on multiple platforms simultaneously, and that too, for free!

Here are all the platforms where you can watch The Game Awards 2025:

Other than these streaming platforms, TGA may also stream on certain television networks, depending on your country or region. But keeping track of all of them isn’t possible, so keep an eye out for your local television channels to see if they are streaming the event or not.

The Game Awards Desert Statue
Image Credit: X/@geoffkeighley

What to Expect from The Game Awards 2025?

This year’s The Game Awards is going to be filled with massive game reveals. And who is not excited to learn about the GOTY winner with such an amazing list of nominees? Here is everything you can expect from The Game Awards 2025:

So, are you excited for The Game Awards 2025? What are you most excited about in the event? Let us know in the comments below.

