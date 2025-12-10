How to Watch The Game Awards 2025: Show Timings and Countdown Timer

The biggest gaming event of the year is finally upon us. The Game Awards is only hours away from premiering, and gamers cannot wait to find 2025’s game of the year. This year’s nominees are stacked with some of the best games seen in the last decade, making the competition very neck-to-neck. Alongside the winners, TGA also announces exclusive upcoming games, and that is often the more exciting part of the event. If you are also as excited as I am for TGA, then here is how you can watch The Game Awards 2025, alongside a countdown timer.

The Game Awards 2025 will premiere on December 11 at 12:30 AM (GMT). If you do not want to miss out on this year’s The Game Awards, then follow our countdown timer here to know when to appear for the stream.

The Game Awards 2025 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Where to Watch The Game Awards 2025?

The Game Awards 2025 is the biggest gaming event of the year, so it is streamed on multiple platforms simultaneously, and that too, for free!

Here are all the platforms where you can watch The Game Awards 2025:

YouTube

Twitch

X

Facebook

Kick

Steam

TikTok

Instagram

Other than these streaming platforms, TGA may also stream on certain television networks, depending on your country or region. But keeping track of all of them isn’t possible, so keep an eye out for your local television channels to see if they are streaming the event or not.

Image Credit: X/@geoffkeighley

What to Expect from The Game Awards 2025?

This year’s The Game Awards is going to be filled with massive game reveals. And who is not excited to learn about the GOTY winner with such an amazing list of nominees? Here is everything you can expect from The Game Awards 2025:

The TGA Desert Statue reveal

GOTY winner reveal

Some of the most anticipated game announcements

A ton of fun and laughter

Hideo Kojima’s appearance (as always)

So, are you excited for The Game Awards 2025? What are you most excited about in the event? Let us know in the comments below.