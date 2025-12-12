J.J. Abrams Announces 4Loop as New Sci-Fi PlayStation Shooter

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games and PlayStation announced their joint venture earlier this week as the duo teamed up for a new sci-fi title coming soon. Now that the title has been revealed, it looks like another Concord-style shooter and is called 4Loop.

Here’s everything that was revealed at the 4Loop announcement at The Game Awards 2025.

PlayStation Announces New Sci-Fi Shooter 4Loop by Left 4 Dead Devs and Bad Robot

J.J. Abrams and Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth introduced their new sci-fi shooter 4Loop at the TGA 2025 main show. The gameplay reveal resembles a co-op shooter where a team of soldiers protects the planet from an invasion, where the citizens are nearing extinction, and with each death, players can reprint themselves and come back to life.

While the gameplay itself, involving a 4-player co-op shooter mechanic, resembles Helldivers, players and fans believe it to be another Concord tale where PlayStation is diving knee deep into the shooter and live-action category. Of course, Helldivers 2 was an iconic title, thanks to Arrowhead, which largely became a success among PS fans, but the same can’t be said about Concord though.

Since J.J. Abrams is known to craft incredible sci-fi adventure tales, players will get a unique story experience in 4Loop, with action-packed gameplay from the dev team over at Left 4 Dead. Furthermore, the game is now available to wishlist on the PlayStation 5 consoles; only time will tell if this shooter title stands the test of time with the current success rate of PS-Exclusive shooter games.

