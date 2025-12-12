New Divinity Game Announced as Mysterious Desert Statue Finally Revealed

The Game Awards 2025 broadcast officially confirmed that those mysterious desert statues were indeed teasing a new Divinity from Larian Studios. Simply named ‘Divinity’ (no Original Sin), its reveal trailer was packed with intrigue and macabre, featuring plenty of flesh, a good ol’ burning ceremony, and even some characters getting it on.’

New Larian RPG Revealed at The Game Awards

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Divinity is Larian’s own IP, as opposed to the hit Baldur’s Gate 3, which is technically owned by Hasbro. The original Divinity games were action RPGs as opposed to the Original Sin entries, which were turn-based RPGs. The developer is yet to confirm which direction the new Divinity will go in, but we’d expect it to be the former.

Even if you have no interest in the IP, we highly recommend checking out its reveal trailer. It kicks off with some medieval revelry, supposedly celebrating some sort of ritualistic sacrifice. Matters quickly escalate as weird plants pop out of the soil, and we see all sorts of flesh being ripped apart. Pretty standard stuff for Larian overall.

The reveal trailer ended with the logo, which looks exactly like those mysterious desert statues. No release date or window for this one.

So, what did you make of the new Divinity reveal? Let us know in the comments.