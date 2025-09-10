Home > News > Spotify Lossless Audio is Finally Here After 4 Years of Wait

Spotify Lossless Audio is Finally Here After 4 Years of Wait

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Spotify Lossless Audio Announcement banner
Image Credit: Spotify
In Short
  • Spotify is rolling out lossless audio for its Premium subscribers at no additional charge.
  • The feature will allow you to listen to songs at 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, offering richer details in sound.
  • It needs to be enabled manually for each device. To do this, tap on the profile icon > Settings & privacy > Media quality > Lossless audio.

Spotify lossless audio is finally here. After waiting for about four years, the company is officially bringing Lossless quality music streaming to Spotify Premium listeners without any added cost.

Spotify shared this news in its blog post today, making its most anticipated feature a reality. With lossless audio, you can stream songs at 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, offering richer details in sound.

However, it will be rolling out in select markets first, including Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK, which are already starting to get access.

Also Read: Spotify HiFi Dreams Are Starting to Sound like a Lo-Fi Lie
Spotify Lossless audio quality details overview
Image Credit: Spotify

Users will get a notification when Spotify lossless becomes available in their region. But it needs to be enabled individually for each device. To turn on this feature, you need to tap on the profile icon > Settings & Privacy > Media Quality and select the lossless audio quality. Spotify says that the best way to experience lossless audio is on a Wi-Fi connection with wired earphones.

Also Read: Spotify Continues to Lead the Music Streaming Space; Apple Music Comes in Second
Steps to Turn on Lossless Audio in Spotify
Image Credit: Spotify

Spotify’s VP of Subscriptions, Gustav Gyllenhammar, had this to say in the announcement post, “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step,” and he further added, “With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

The biggest highlight for me is that Spotify is not charging any additional cost, as was suspected earlier. It is part of the regular Spotify Premium subscription and will be available for all subscribers. So if you have been waiting for Spotify lossless audio, hop over to the app and try it out for yourself.

Related Articles
5 Reasons Why I Failed to Quit Spotify for Apple Music and YouTube Music
Anshuman Jain Sep 4, 2025
Slide Into DMs With Music: Spotify Launches In-App Messaging
Anshuman Jain Aug 26, 2025
Spotify Adds More Ways to Share Your Love of Music on Instagram
Anshuman Jain Aug 22, 2025
#Tags
#Spotify#featured

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...