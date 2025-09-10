Spotify Lossless Audio is Finally Here After 4 Years of Wait

Spotify lossless audio is finally here. After waiting for about four years, the company is officially bringing Lossless quality music streaming to Spotify Premium listeners without any added cost.

Spotify shared this news in its blog post today, making its most anticipated feature a reality. With lossless audio, you can stream songs at 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, offering richer details in sound.

However, it will be rolling out in select markets first, including Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK, which are already starting to get access.

Image Credit: Spotify

Users will get a notification when Spotify lossless becomes available in their region. But it needs to be enabled individually for each device. To turn on this feature, you need to tap on the profile icon > Settings & Privacy > Media Quality and select the lossless audio quality. Spotify says that the best way to experience lossless audio is on a Wi-Fi connection with wired earphones.

Image Credit: Spotify

Spotify’s VP of Subscriptions, Gustav Gyllenhammar, had this to say in the announcement post, “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step,” and he further added, “With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

The biggest highlight for me is that Spotify is not charging any additional cost, as was suspected earlier. It is part of the regular Spotify Premium subscription and will be available for all subscribers. So if you have been waiting for Spotify lossless audio, hop over to the app and try it out for yourself.