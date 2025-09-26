Spotify Is Fighting Back Against AI Music Slop with Stricter Policies

Spotify has been seeing a surge in AI-generated song uploads, and is now working with DDEX to create a new metadata standard to bring more transparency to AI use in music creation. The company is also tightening its policies around AI music content on the platform.

How Spotify Plans to Fight AI Music Slop on its Platform?

A couple of weeks after the announcement of Spotify lossless audio, the music streaming giant is now taking steps to limit the growing spread of AI music and impersonations. Spotify announced in its blog post on Thursday that it’s taking three key necessary actions to curb the excessive spread of AI slop on its platform.

Starting with stricter impersonation policies, which will provide artists with “stronger protections and clearer recourse.” Spotify is also improving its content-mismatch process to prevent attempts where uploaders try to place AI-generated music under an artist’s profile. The streaming service will work with artist distributors to report content mismatch even before release.

Image Credit: Maquette.pro/ Shutterstock

Spotify will also introduce a new music spam filter. It will track users who upload music in bulk, likely generated using AI, and stop recommending their content. The aim is to recommend artists who “play by the rules,” and provide them with a fair payout.

Lastly, Spotify is working with DDEX, an association for setting standards, to create a new metadata framework to identify in which part of the music-making process AI was used. The goal is not to prevent the use of AI, but to be transparent about it with the listeners. Given the rapid spread of AI in today’s world, it is impossible to avoid its use.

So, having a transparent standard will help maintain user trust across streaming services. 15 labels and music distributors have already committed to adopting this new AI disclosure standard, according to Spotify. The streaming service is not outrightly banning the use of AI since it has its own AI DJ feature, but it’s trying to protect the authenticity of artists in this increasingly AI-driven world.