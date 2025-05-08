Spotify’s Latest Update Gives Users More Control Over Playlists and Discovery

There is no denying that Spotify has one of the largest music libraries; yet, discovering songs you like, organizing your playlists, and queuing remain challenges on their app. The good news is that Spotify is introducing some much-needed features and improvements to music discovery, which have started rolling out globally today.

In their recent newsroom post, Spotify announced their “new suite of features and tests that put you in the driver’s seat and offer you more control over your listening and discovery”. The first change can be seen when you tap on the queue icon. It’s the three lines at the bottom of the now-playing screen. It will show smart options for Shuffle, Repeat, and Timer.

If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, you should see all the songs Spotify recommends after your queue ends. This way, you can see which songs are part of your queue and which ones are recommended. However, if you don’t like Spotify’s recommendations or Smart Shuffle like me, you can completely turn it off inside settings.

There’s now a more prominent Hide button on the now-playing screen, so you can hide a song from a playlist. Or maybe you want to take a break from it. In that case, you can now snooze tracks for 30 days. Besides that, Spotify added buttons for Add, Sort, and Edit on top of your playlist to “build your track list, change your playlist title, create custom cover art, and perfectly sequence each song”.

In more good news, if you have a habit of adding tracks to your Liked Songs, you can now sort them by genre and create an individual playlist out of them. Lastly, the biggest change to the UI is the addition of a “+” Create option in the bottom toolbar. You can use it to quickly create a “create your playlist, collaborate with friends, and join a Blend.” Premium users will also be able to access Spotify Jam and AI Playlist in supported regions.

Now, these are not groundbreaking changes, but they do enhance your general Spotify experience. If you haven’t received these features already, then I suggest you update the app to the latest version. If you have received them, then let us know in the comments below.