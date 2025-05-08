Home > News > Spotify’s Latest Update Gives Users More Control Over Playlists and Discovery

Spotify’s Latest Update Gives Users More Control Over Playlists and Discovery

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
illustration of the Spotify logo in Gold with black shadows hivering over a marble podium with an abstract purple background
Image Credit: Maquette.pro/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Spotify is adding some quality of life improvements to its app with the new playlist and discovery features.
  • These changes include a new Create option on the homepage and a more prominent Hide option.
  • Users will also be able to create playlists out of Liked Songs and better manage current playlists as well.

There is no denying that Spotify has one of the largest music libraries; yet, discovering songs you like, organizing your playlists, and queuing remain challenges on their app. The good news is that Spotify is introducing some much-needed features and improvements to music discovery, which have started rolling out globally today.

In their recent newsroom post, Spotify announced their “new suite of features and tests that put you in the driver’s seat and offer you more control over your listening and discovery”. The first change can be seen when you tap on the queue icon. It’s the three lines at the bottom of the now-playing screen. It will show smart options for Shuffle, Repeat, and Timer.

Also Read: Spotify Icons and Symbols Explained: What Do They Mean
New Options for queue showcase on Spotify
Image Credit: Spotify

If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, you should see all the songs Spotify recommends after your queue ends. This way, you can see which songs are part of your queue and which ones are recommended. However, if you don’t like Spotify’s recommendations or Smart Shuffle like me, you can completely turn it off inside settings.

There’s now a more prominent Hide button on the now-playing screen, so you can hide a song from a playlist. Or maybe you want to take a break from it. In that case, you can now snooze tracks for 30 days. Besides that, Spotify added buttons for Add, Sort, and Edit on top of your playlist to “build your track list, change your playlist title, create custom cover art, and perfectly sequence each song”.

Hide Songs from Playlist Option showcase
Image Credit: Spotify

In more good news, if you have a habit of adding tracks to your Liked Songs, you can now sort them by genre and create an individual playlist out of them. Lastly, the biggest change to the UI is the addition of a “+” Create option in the bottom toolbar. You can use it to quickly create a “create your playlist, collaborate with friends, and join a Blend.” Premium users will also be able to access Spotify Jam and AI Playlist in supported regions.

Spotify New Create Button
Image Credit: Spotify

Now, these are not groundbreaking changes, but they do enhance your general Spotify experience. If you haven’t received these features already, then I suggest you update the app to the latest version. If you have received them, then let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
This New Spotify Feature Makes Finding Popular Podcasts Easier
Anshuman Jain May 7, 2025
YouTube Takes a Page from Spotify with a New Two-Person Premium Plan
Anshuman Jain May 6, 2025
Instagram’s New Blend Feature Makes Watching Reels a Social Affair
Anshuman Jain Apr 18, 2025
Amidst Rumors, Spotify Reaffirms Premium Subscription Will Remain Ad-Free
Anshuman Jain Apr 9, 2025

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...