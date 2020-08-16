Although Sony has launched the futuristic-looking “DualSense” controller for its upcoming PlayStation 5, the company still hasn’t forgotten the current-gen DualShock 4 controllers. In fact, the company recently announced that they are bringing back some popular colors for the PS4 controllers.

The company made the announcement with an official blog post on its Newsroom. The new colors will include Red Camouflage, Berry Blue, Rose Gold, and Steel Back.

Sony launched the DualShock 4 way back in 2013. Since then, it has been released in 25 colors globally, according to the company. Now, they are bringing back some of the recent designs of the controller in the market.

“Today, we’re happy to announce that we’re bringing back some of the more recent stylish designs this August at participating retailers globally, including Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black.”, wrote Steve Schwartz, the Senior Manager of PS VR and Peripherals Product Marketing.

Apart from the short blog post, the company also shared a new video showcasing the new colors of the controller. You can check it out right below.

As you can see, the colors look really cool and super vibrant.

So, if you were planning to buy a new controller for your PS4, then this is the right time. However, keep in mind that although the DualShock 4 controllers will work with the PS5 running PS4 games, these won’t be compatible with the titles that are made for the PS5 like the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Now, Sony hasn’t officially announced the prices for the new colored controllers. However, the Steel Black and the Rose Gold DualShock 4 controllers are available on Amazon for a price of $64.99 (~Rs 4,850). And the other colors like the Red Camouflage and the Berry Blue will be re-stocked in mid-September.