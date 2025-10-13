Skrilla Confirms His 6 7 Meme Song Is in GTA 6 and It’s Perfect for Vice City

Another day, another artist claiming that their song has made it into GTA 6. On this occasion, we have Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, who stated that their viral track ‘Doot Doot (6 7)’ will be featured in Rockstar’s upcoming title during a podcast appearance.

You’ve likely heard snippets of the song on popular TikToks or flashy edits featuring NBA stars such as LaMelo Ball. The track is an almost menacing cut of Philly drill, with Skrilla’s lucid and understated delivery standing out instantly. The highlight of the song is undoubtedly his odd interpolation of Pinkfong’s Baby Shark, where, just like the title promises, Skrilla goes “Doot, doo-doo, doo-doo, doot.”

Skrilla’s Claims Might Confirm that GTA 6 Will Not be Getting Another Delay

The rapper’s claims came on the 580th episode of The Secret Podcast, hosted by Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker. As the conversation segued into the world of video games, Skrilla stated that he cannot wait for GTA 6, before adding, “They’re going to have ‘6 7’ on there too.” He went on to express exactly how eager he is to recreate his aesthetic through an in-game character.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that an artist has claimed to be a part of the GTA 6 soundtrack. Back in June, producer Jermaine Dupri claimed that Drake is in line to get a personal radio station in the game, which he could reportedly use as a platform for new music uploads. Then came an obvious tease tucked into a Travis Scott music video, suggesting that the Houston rapper has some sort of involvement with the title.

Unfortunately, all of this remains unconfirmed as of now, but according to serial GTA leaker @GameRoll_ on X, music licensing is among the final items on Rockstar’s checklist. If the studio is busy securing music rights, then it should mean that the game is nearing completion, and hopefully, another delay is off the cards.

With that being said, what do you make of the rapper’s claims? Be sure to let us know in the comments.