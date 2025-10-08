GTA 6 Gets New PlayStation Store Update Teasing Preorder Launch

After dropping the seismic second trailer for GTA 6 and the accompanying info dump on the game’s official website, Rockstar has retreated into the shadows. The studio, or its publisher, 2K, has offered no new information about the title, and this includes details on when the game will be available for pre-order.

The silence has led to the community hatching up all sorts of theories, most of which seem implausible from the jump. However, fans online have spotted a new detail on the PlayStation Store that appears to be hinting at something bigger. And if what they’re assuming is true, we’ll all be pre-ordering GTA 6 pretty soon.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Could Be on The Way

Image Credit: X/@BeebomGaming

As highlighted by users on X, the GTA 6 page on the PlayStation Store now has a section for picking editions. Fans are also claiming that a ratings section has gone live as well, but this doesn’t seem to be the case for all regions and players.

This is the first meaningful update to the GTA 6 store page since an arbitrary pre-load button was added to its Xbox Store listing. The editions block in particular suggests that Rockstar might be preparing to open the pre-order window. These are the kind of small updates that typically precede pre-order listings, so at the very least, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Whenever pre-orders do go live, GTA 6 is bound to smash records left and right. We should receive an official confirmation from Rockstar beforehand. But with the way they’re operating these days, you can never be too sure.

With all that said, what do you make of this update? Be sure to let us know in the comments.