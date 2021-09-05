Popular micro-blogging giant Twitter has been adding various new features to its platform lately. Earlier this year, the company added a nifty Tip Jar feature to let users send a monetary tip to their favorite creators or personalities. Now, the social media giant has confirmed that it will soon let users send Bitcoin and Ethereum to other Twitter users via Tip Jar.

First discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the upcoming Bitcoin payments support for Twitter’s Tip Jar is currently under development. The tipster shared a sneak peek of the new feature in a recent tweet. Users who have already enabled the Tp Jar feature will be able to add their Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles to receive payments from their followers.

Twitter will use the Lightning Network, which is an alternate payment protocol to Bitcoin’s primary network, for the transactions. The company is using Strike’s services to generate the Bitcoin Lightning invoices to enable faster payments and lower transaction fees. ⚡️🔜 https://t.co/EumSmM9caR— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) September 1, 2021

Now, not long after Paluzzi shared his findings, Kayvon Beykpour, the product lead of Twitter, retweeted Paluzzi’s tweet along with a ⚡ lightning emoji and a “soon” emoji. So, we can safely say that Twitter is indeed working on the feature, and will soon add support for Bitcoin to its Tip Jar feature. Currently, the feature supports payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Patreon.

Coming to the availability, Twitter has not mentioned a specific timeline for the release of the feature. However, we can expect the micro-blogging giant to roll out the feature sooner rather than later.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/@alex193a