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SEGA Crazy Taxi Remake Revealed in New Report and Fans Are Excited For Peak Nostalgia

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SEGA Crazy Taxi
Image Credit: Edited By Beebom
In Short
  • SEGA confirms the Crazy Taxi remake is still under development despite the cancellation of the Super Game project.
  • The original Crazy Taxi remains one of SEGA's iconic arcade franchises thanks to the addictive gameplay.
  • The rumors suggest that the reboot may feature multiplayer systems and Unreal Engine 5 visuals.
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Some games simply refuse to fade away, no matter how much time passes, and Crazy Taxi is one such title. The retro title was chaotic, ridiculously fun, and one of those games that built the arcade experience in the early 2000s. Now, in 2026, SEGA finally reassures the fans that the franchise is very much alive and plans to release the Crazy Taxi remake soon.

Sega Confirms Crazy Taxi Remake with Jet Set Radio and More Retro Titles

SEGA has recently confirmed the revival of some major legacy IPs, including the Crazy Taxi remake, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and a few others, which are in the development phase. Not to forget, SEGA and RGG Studio are already planning to release the most anticipated title based on the Yakuza universe, Stranger Than Heaven, this winter, 2026.

SEGA Crazy Taxi Remake Plan
Image Credit: SEGA

Although the ambitious “Super Game” project, which was a AAA title, was cancelled, the single announcement of a few retro games is enough the re-ingnite the excitement among fans. This was because the Super Game initiative was originally pitched as a large-scale strategy involving multiple AAA online titles and connected SEGA’s major franchises under a single roof.

However, this cancellation would not affect the development of the previously announced games. Among all other titles, the Crazy Taxi remake stood out immediately because it represented a specific era of gaming that a lot of players miss today. The game was not built around realism or cinematic storytelling, and it’s not something that would ever make it to the best video games of all time. Instead, Crazy Taxi was a purely explosive, arcade-style fun game.

SEGA first revealed the game’s revival during the Game Awards 2023. While the company has not yet shared any official gameplay footage, some reports claim that the reboot can include multiplayer and live-service elements. There are also rumours that suggest that the game may be built using Unreal Engine 5.

So, are you excited for the upcoming Crazy Taxi remake that SEGA plans on releasing alongside Jet Set Radio and Streets of Rage? Tell us in the comments below.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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