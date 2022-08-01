Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 up for Pre-Order in India

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are all prepped up to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. And prior to the launch event, the company has now opened pre-reservation for them in India. Here’s how you can pre-order.

How to Pre-Order Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 in India

If you are interested in getting your hands early on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can easily pre-book them by heading to Samsung’s Indian website (link) or the Samsung Exclusive Stores. You just need to fill in the necessary details and pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to get the pre-reserve VIP Pass. For those who don’t know, it is available for pre-order in the US commitment-free!

You will receive the VIP Pass via email and when the phones get launched in India, you will be able to use it to purchase any one of them before the open sale goes live. The Rs 1,999 token amount will automatically be deducted during the final checkout.

The pre-reservation not only lets you get the upcoming Samsung foldable early, but you will also enjoy benefits like a voucher of Rs 5,000 for future purchases (applicable on any Samsung products like accessories earbuds, and more), exchange offers, and access to the Samsung Smart Club.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 and come with upgrades like the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and more. While the design is slated to be similar to the predecessors, we can expect some tweaks.

In addition, Samsung is expected to introduce the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds alongside. All these new Samsung products are just around the corner and it’s best to wait until August 10 to get a more conclusive idea. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 6:30 pm and we will be covering it in real-time. So, stay tuned for all the updates. Also, will you pre-0rder the upcoming Samsung phones? Let us know in the comments below.