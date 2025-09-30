Channing Tatum Says Avengers: Doomsday Is 50 Times as Crazy as Blade’s Cameo in Deadpool 3

Avengers: Doomsday has been the talk of the town, and for all the good reasons. From Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback to the Fantastic Four involvement, there are many reasons to be excited for the upcoming Avengers movie. The movie is set to release in December 2026, and every once in a while, we hear some sort of exciting update around the film.

The movie will feature several new-generation heroes, including Remy LeBeau, or Gambit. Channing Tatum took on the role of Gambit in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, and the actor will reprise his role in the Doomsday film. And well, recently, in an interview with ET, Tatum shed some light on what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

Channing Tatum Says Doomsday Will Make Fans Lose Their Actual Minds

Of course, the actor doesn’t reveal anything crucial or any sort of hint about the story. However, Tatum confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will actually make Marvel fans “lose their actual minds.” That’s not it, though, as the actor also continues on to say –

“It’s gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears, like in the way that I knew when Blade walks on screen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’… it’s that times like 50.”

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine had an impressive amount of cameos, but Blade’s appearance was definitely the most memorable one amongst other cameos in Deadpool 3. So, if Channing Tatum thinks that the Doomsday events will be 50 times outlandish than Blade’s cameo, then it is indeed something to be excited about.

Apart from Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Doomsday will feature Fantastic Four, Invisible Woman, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and many other new heroes that we’ve seen in individual movies. However, it’s about time that we see them fight together against a threat like Doctor Doom. It’s for sure that we will hear more interesting updates about Doomsday in the coming months, but we have no choice but to wait until next year to get some sort of teaser or actual trailer for the film.