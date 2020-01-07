Royole is a well-known name in the tech industry and it’s for one simple reason. Royole FlexPai was the first foldable phone to launch back in 2018 — even before the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company is now carrying forward its foldable display ambitions with a surprisingly cool smart speaker.

Dubbed the Mirage smart speaker, this isn’t your average speaker with a voice assistant available at your beck and call. It also includes a wraparound display up-front. Yeah, the company has slapped a 7.8-inch flexible AMOLED touchscreen display on this Alexa-backed smart speaker. So, it’s basically a smart display.

The wraparound display will not only show you results for the question you pitch to Alexa but can also be used to watch music videos or display some cool visualizers. It’s powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage. The speaker supports the following connectivity options – Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n.

The speaker comes equipped with three 48mm full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator to offer a 360-degree audio experience. There are two far-field microphones also packed into this smart speaker to pick up your voice. There’s also a 5MP camera baked into the Mirage speaker for video calling but Royole has also included a “camera mute switch” for privacy enthusiasts. You can keep the camera hidden when not in use.

Royole Mirage smart speaker looks like a different take on Alexa smart displays, but you will have to shell out an exorbitant $899 to get one for your home. The company has also announced the $129 RoWrite 2, an upgraded variant of its smart notebook that lets you pair it with the companion app to save and share notes.

We will try to bring a hands-on with the speaker from the CES show floor. Until then, do share your opinion on this Alexa smart speaker in the comments below.