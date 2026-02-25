Resident Evil Requiem Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Resident Evil Requiem is right around the corner, and I am sure you are unable to contain your excitement. The game will feature both returning Leon S. Kennedy and the new Grace Ashcroft as protagonists, taking them back to the iconic Racoon City. Any Resident Evil fan shouldn’t miss out on the game’s launch, so here is the Resident Evil Requiem release date and time guide for you with a countdown timer. Follow this guide and be on time for the game’s release.

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27 at 12:00 AM in all available regions for consoles. For PC, the release timings for each region are slightly different, so here is the Resident Evil Requiem PC release date and time for some of the regions around the world:

United States Eastern Time : 12:00 AM EST, February 27

Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth entry to the mainline Resident Evil games, and it will be released on the 30th anniversary of the franchise. For newcomers to the Resident Evil franchise, make sure to learn which Resident Evil games you must play before starting Requiem to understand the storyline. For die-hard fans who don’t want to miss the launch of the game, we have created a release countdown timer below so that you know exactly when the game releases.

Resident Evil Requiem Release Countdown Timer

If you don’t find your region in the above list, or if you have trouble figuring out time zones, then simply follow the Resident Evil Requiem release countdown timer here to learn when the game releases:

Resident Evil Requiem Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Resident Evil Requiem should now be released!

Resident Evil Requiem Pre-load Guide and Game Size

Game size for Resident Evil Requiem has been revealed for all platforms, so here is a quick look for you:

PC : 70.12 GB

The game should be available for preload on February 25, 2026. Once the preload is available, head to the Resident Evil Requiem store page and purchase the game. Check our Resident Evil Requiem pre-order guide to choose the best deal. A download option should now appear on the screen. Select it to preload Resident Evil Requiem on your device.

So, now you know the release date and time for Resident Evil Requiem. Have any questions or doubts? Let us know in the comments below.