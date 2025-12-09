Resident Evil Requiem PS Store Leak Confirms Leon’s Return to Franchise in New Look

Resident Evil Requiem is set to be one of the biggest horror titles in 2026, and fans of the franchise cannot wait to get their hands on it. With Grace Ashcroft taking the main stage in the Requiem storyline, many had been wondering whether some old faces would also appear. The most anticipated character Resident Evil players had been waiting to see was none other than Leon S. Kennedy. Finally, we have some concrete leaks of that happening. PlayStation Store has just leaked that Leon is in Resident Evil Requiem.

Leon Appears in Resident Evil Requiem PS Store Cover

A Resident Evil fan named Bluewav uploaded a YouTube video about this leak almost 3 hours ago. It revealed a workaround to spot Leon in the PlayStation Store’s RE9 cover. By preloading Resident Evil Requiem’s non-Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store, you can spot the new game cover that clearly features Leon in the background. Once revealed, many fans checked the claim and found it to be true.

The timing of the leak is also interesting. With TGA expected to feature a new Resident Evil Requiem trailer, this may hint that Capcom is preparing to finally announce Leon. With Leon appearing on the main game’s cover, there is no way Capcom doesn’t plan on revealing him earlier than the game’s release, and The Game Awards is the perfect place for it. So, this adds another thing to look forward to, other than The Game Awards Desert Statue.

Image Credit: X / @SpookyHoo

This almost confirms that Leon will appear in Resident Evil 9, and may even play a big part if he is appearing on the main cover. We had previously covered a leak about Leon making a comeback in Resident Evil Requiem. That leak revealed a picture of Leon wearing an eyepatch on his right eye. With the current cover image only showing the left side of his face, that leak may have also been true.

Resident Evil Requiem will be one of the biggest titles in the franchise. We already had a look at Resident Evil Requiem’s Ghoulish creature, which is sure to appear in our nightmares once the game releases next year. Thankfully, we won’t be alone as some of our old friends will be there to support us.

What’s your opinion of the Resident Evil Requiem Leon leak? Let us know in the comments below.