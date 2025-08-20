Resident Evil Requiem Introduces Ghoulish Creature That Is Straight up Nightmare Fuel

Resident Evil Requiem just revealed a horrifying 10-minute gameplay footage at Gamescom 2025 that looks straight out of a nightmare. It is widely expected now that Resident Evil Requiem is going to be the most terrifying game in the franchise. The new gameplay reveal only reinforces that belief by showcasing one of the new monsters of the game. Resident Evil Requiem’s new enemy is skin-crawlingly creepy, and will make players rethink their every turn.

Resident Evil Requiem’s New Monster: Everything Revealed

Image Credit: Capcom

The new monster revealed in Resident Evil Requiem is a freakishly long woman with a distorted face and elongated limbs. This new enemy will constantly stalk Jace Ashcroft, trying to take a bite out of her at every moment. One of the most terrifying details about this enemy is that it crawls up the ceiling to jump scare you in different corners. From everything we have seen so far, it is clear that this enemy cannot be defeated through normal means, likely staying a nuisance till the end of the game.

The massive figure of this monster stooping in the small corridors as it makes its way to the player is among the most horrific things added in the Resident Evil Franchise. Also, the fact that the character of Jace Ashcroft is shaken up easily makes the entire experience more terrifying for players. Compared to other Resident Evil leads, like Leon, they always remained calm in the most disturbing of scenarios. However, you can actually feel the panic of Jace in the game in her every movement, animation, and sound design.

Overall, Resident Evil Requiem is setting up to be highly promising. The game is going to release on February 27th, 2026, and is definitely going to be one of the main GOTY contenders for the next year. Let us know what you think about this new monster down in the comments.