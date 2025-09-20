Resident Evil Requiem Leak Confirms Iconic Franchise Hero is Making His Comeback

Resident Evil Requiem is only a few months away, and the game is expected to be one of the scariest in the genre. This time, Grace Ashcroft takes the center stage as she returns to Racoon City to investigate her mother’s death. However, even though a new face is leading this game, it doesn’t mean that old names in the franchise won’t appear. A new leak reaffirms this idea, as one of the franchise heroes, Leon, is expected to make a comeback in Resident Evil Requiem.

Leon Is Making a Comeback in Resident Evil Requiem, As Per Leaks

A new leak via @xMBGx on X has given us the first look at Leon in Resident Evil Requiem. Leon is one of the most popular heroes of the Resident Evil franchise, and previously, no official sources mentioned him appearing in Requiem. The leaked image of Leon in Resident Evil 9 also has a drastically different look from what fans are accustomed to. He features a rugged look, marked with old age, and appears to be wearing an eye patch.

Supposed leaked image of Leon in RE9. pic.twitter.com/EtwmA1Nh08 — MBG (@xMBGx) September 19, 2025

Many Resident Evil fans are also comparing his look to Snake, the iconic main character of Metal Gear Solid. However, this new look is not well received by everyone, as some fans are clearly distraught at Leon’s drastically different appearance. I personally love the new look, but also miss the iconic appearance of Leon from the old games. His appearance clearly shows that a long time has passed since his last appearance.

Leon’s role in the story is still unclear. If he does appear, it is possible that he helps Grace with either information about Racoon City or directly supports her in the investigation. We have already seen horrific-looking monsters in Resident Evil 9 in the recent gameplay footage, so hopefully, we will also see Leon in action.

So, are you loving this new look of Leon in Resident Evil Requiem? Let us know in the comments below.