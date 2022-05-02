Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Taking Place Soon; Confirms Official Teaser

It was just recently when Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 phones, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro series, in India and we know more models are slated to arrive soon. However, before that happens, the company seems to be prepping for the launch of its successors, most likely called the Redmi Note 12 series, as suggested by Redmi CEO Lu Weibing. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Imminent

According to a recent Weibo post by Weibing, the company has been following the “two Redmi Note 11 series a year” strategy since 2021 and will continue the same this year too. As a result, the Redmi Note 12, a successor to the Redmi Note 11 will arrive soon. The post suggests that the phones will see a major performance upgrade over their predecessors.

Image: Weibo

To recall, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 10 series in the first half of 2021, while the Redmi Note 11 series was introduced in the second half. This year too, we can expect it to launch the alleged Redmi Note 13 series in the second half of 2022.

But, let’s not go so far already! Coming back to the Redmi Note 12 series, not much is known about it. In fact, Xiaomi is asking for name recommendations, considering the number of phones per series can get confusing. Some expectations include the Redmi Note 11T, the Redmi Note 12X, or maybe, just the Redmi Note 12.

We also don’t know the number of models it will launch. Considering the case of its predecessor series, it could be the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and possibly a Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and a few more budget offerings. While the specs sheet details remain unknown, we can expect the phones to come with a high refresh rate, faster-charging speeds, attractive looks, and more.

You should know that we don’t know when exactly the purported Redmi Note 12 series will launch in China. And, don’t expect it to reach India or any other global market anytime soon. As for the Redmi Note 11 series, we can expect it to expand in India and other markets side-by-side, as has been the case with the Redmi Note 10 lineup.

Featured Image: Representation of Redmi Note 11 4G