Xiaomi continues to expand its laptop portfolio with the launch of two new RedmiBook laptops in its home country, China. As promised, the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 have made their debut today with an almost bezel-less screen, latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, and Nvidia GPUs in tow.

RedmiBook 14 II & RedmiBook 16: Specs

Both the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 boast a metal construction. They arrive with different paint jobs though. The former has a single silver color variant while the latter is available to buy in metallic gray – giving it a MacBook vibe as usual. They look like the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition that was launched in India earlier last month.

The design of the two laptops is also pretty similar and so are the internal specs. You will notice some minor differences in the display and battery department. The CPU, GPU, and port selection are exactly the same.

Instead of giving you paragraphs on paragraphs of how the two RedmiBooks compare, here’s a quick look at the specs sheet of the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16:

RedmiBook 14 II RedmiBook 16 Dimensions 320.51 x 203.1 x 16.85 mm 367.20 x 232.86 x 17.55 mm Weight 1.3 kg 1.8 kg Display 14-inch Full-HD

1920 x 1080

up to 300 nits peak brightness 16.1-inch Full-HD

1920 x 1080

up to 300 nits peak brightness

100% sRGB support CPU Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i7-1065G7 GPU 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX350 RAM up to 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 16GB 3200MHZ DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Webcam No No Ports 2x USB Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen1

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm audio jack 2x USB Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen1

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI 1.4

3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Battery 40Whr 46Whr Fast Charging 65W USB Type-C charger 65W USB Type-C charger

Price and Availability

Both the RedmiBook 14 II and the RedmiBook 16 will be available to buy in multiple configurations, starting at 4,699 yuan (~ Rs. 50,235). You can find a list of all variants and their prices right here:

RedmiBook 14 II (Core i5-1035G1 + 8GB) – 4,699 yuan (~ Rs. 50,235)

RedmiBook 14 II (Core i5-1035G1 + 16GB) – 4,999 yuan (~ Rs. 53,430)

RedmiBook 14 II (Core i7-1065G7 + 8GB) – 5,399 yuan (~ Rs. 57,700)

RedmiBook 14 II (Core i7-1065G7 + 16GB) – 5,699 yuan (~ Rs. 60,900)

RedmiBook 16 (Core i5-1035G1 + 16GB) – 4,999 yuan (~ Rs. 53,430)

RedmiBook 16 (Core i7-1065G7 + 16GB) – 5,699 yuan (~ Rs. 60,900)

These new Intel-powered RedmiBooks will go on sale starting from 15th July in China. There is currently no information on whether Xiaomi plans to bring the 16-inch variant to India or not.