Realme launched the Realme XT, the first 64MP camera phone in India last September. The device shipped with ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Realme has now started rolling out the company’s new Realme UI based on Android 10 for the smartphone.

The update brings a whole bunch of new features including dark mode, focus mode, partial screenshots, smart sidebar, and native screen recording with internal audio to name a few. The update bears the version number RMX1931EX_11.A.09 and the update size is 3.08GB.

You get a new charging animation, new recent apps management feature, optimized Game Space, new live wallpapers, animated wallpapers on the lock screen, improved Camera UI, and enhanced Realme Share. In case you’re out of the loop, you can now send and receive files from OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices using realme Share.

With Realme UI, you get the option to choose between global search and notification panel when you swipe down from the home screen. This was something missing on ColorOS where you were limited to Global Search. You can also customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on the home screen.

For those interested in security-related features, Realme UI brings a random MAC address generator feature that creates a random MAC address when you connect to a Wi-Fi network so that you could stay away from targeted ads and protect your privacy. You can read our article on Realme UI features if you’re interested to learn more about Realme UI.

In case your Realme XT has not received an OTA update yet, make sure to check back in a couple of days as OTA updates could take a while to reach all the supported devices. In the meantime, if you have already updated your Realme XT to the latest Realme UI, let us know your experience in the comments.