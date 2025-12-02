Yesterday’s Wordle Hints: Answer for December 2, 2025

NYT Wordle, the daily five-letter word guessing game, provides players with a fun, yet demanding experience that tests their vocabulary skills and logical thinking abilities. Over time, the game has now reached a point where you may need assistance because of its increasing difficulty and complex words. If you are one of them and want to maintain your daily guessing streak, we have yesterday’s Wordle hints and answer for puzzle #1627 for December 2, 2025, down below.

Hint for Yesterday’s Wordle

If you’re looking for yesterday’s Wordle hints and clues, you’ve come to the right place. We’re stoked to help you figure out the answer to yesterday’s puzzle. To begin with, we’ve listed the starting letter, along with any vowels or double letters for today’s Wordle answer, alongside more info you’ll need along the way.

Hint 1 Plural word for a plant Reveal Hint

After that, we’ll also offer an extra clue about yesterday’s Wordle, which will lead you toward finding the right answer. So if you’re ready to head one step closer to the answer, scroll down below.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Did Yesterday’s Wordle Answer Start with?

Yesterday’s Wordle answer starts with the letter “C”.

Additional Hint for Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

If the hints listed above haven’t been much of a help, we’ve got another Wordle cheat hint that’ll lead you to the correct answer in no time. The final hint for yesterday’s Wordle is:

Hint 2 A spiky plant Reveal Hint

Did Yesterday’s Wordle Have Any Vowels?

Yesterday’s Wordle answer for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, has two vowels.

If you’ve guessed the correct vowels, there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to guess the correct 5-letter Wordle answer instantly.

Did the Wordle Yesterday Have Double Letters?

Yes, yesterday’s Wordle did contain one double letter.

Double letters often make guessing the Wordle answer quite easier, as they can fill two tiles at once since a letter repeats itself in the final word.

What is Yesterday’s Wordle Answer?

The answer for Wordle yesterday, on December 2, 2025, was:

1 ? C 2 ? A 3 ? C 4 ? T 5 ? I You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Meaning of CACTI: (Plural of Cactus) a succulent plant with a thick, fleshy stem that typically bears spines, lacks leaves, and has brilliantly colored flowers.

Difficulty Level for Wordle Yesterday

The average difficulty for yesterday’s Wordle is 3 guesses out of 6, or average.

Image Credit: NYT Games (Screenshot by Rishabh / Beebom)

The answer for Wordle yesterday had two vowels, so if you begin your guess with one of the best starting words, RAISE, it gives you one green tile for A and one yellow tile for I.

From there, you can choose a word like CABIN, SATIN, BASIN to make the next guess, but since S was greyed out, we used CABIN. Luckily, we got C and A in the correct place, which guided us to use I in the last tile, hence it gave us the right answer CACTI in 3 tries instead of the average 4 guesses.

If you’d like to check out the difficulty level for past Wordle answers to understand how historically tough the puzzle has been, you can do so right here.

If you still need more info, check out even more Wordle tips and tricks to make sure you get the right answer almost every time.

That said, if you’ve been looking for clues, hope the Wordle hints we shared today have helped you figure out the answer without having to scroll further.