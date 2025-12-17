Yesterday’s Letter Boxed Answers for December 16, 2025

NYT’s Letter Boxed puzzle game is a mind-scratching game where you have to form the words from letters around a square. A new game is available to play each day and for those who are fond of solving word puzzles, Letter Boxed is definitely an adrenaline rush. While it’s definitely fun to play, answers are sometimes tough. If you are stuck on yesterday’s Letter Boxed for December 16, 2025, find out the answer below.

Yesterday’s Letter Boxed Answer

In the Letter Boxed game, you simply have to connect letters to form words given around the square, but the catch is that you cannot use two consecutive letters from the same side of the square. That’s what makes the game challenging.

Find out yesterday’s Letter Boxed answer for December 16, 2025, below.

1 ? B 2 ? O 3 ? R 4 ? S 5 ? C 6 ? H 7 ? T You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

1 ? T 2 ? A 3 ? X 4 ? I 5 ? W 6 ? A 7 ? Y You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

So now that you know yesterday’s Letter Boxed answer, you can move on to solve today’s word puzzle. It is indeed annoying to get stuck on an answer. But fret not, we are here to provide you with Letter Boxed answers every day.