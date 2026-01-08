Yesterday’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers for January 7, 2026

While on most days the puzzles are somewhat challenging, yesterday’s game raised the bar high and probably put your grasp on the English alphabet to the test. It even took me a while to figure out all the words to complete the puzzle. Now, if you are here mistakenly looking for today’s answers or are a NYT Games subscriber solving a past puzzle, we have all the answers for yesterday’s NYT Spelling Bee of January 7, 2026, below.

The NY Times is a goldmine of puzzle games, and here, we are looking at Spelling Bee. I’m certain that you must have heard or seen this puzzle in newspapers or in your school, but the NYT Spelling Bee game is different.

You have a grid of 7 letters arranged in a honeycomb structure with one yellow letter in the center. You have to form as many words as you can, with each word containing the letter in the center. If it sounds difficult, learn how to play NYT Spelling Bee, along with the best tips and tricks to win every time and attain the Genius rank.

Yesterday’s Spelling Bee Puzzle

Yesterday’s NYT Spelling Bee game was rather interesting, to say the least. We were provided with a somewhat unconventional set of letters today, consisting of D, L, N, M, E, U, and P as the center alphabet. Wondering about today’s Spelling Bee puzzle and answers? We have the latest grid, along with the Pangram and other words in the guide linked here.

Initially, you can find 4 and 5-letter words easily, but soon, you will most certainly start running out of ideas, and the real challenge will have you by surprise.

Yesterday’s NYT Spelling Bee Pangram

If you are wondering what a Spelling Bee pangram is, and why every article you see on the internet focuses so much on it, we have the answer here. A pangram is a word that includes all the letters provided in the Spelling Bee honeycomb grid that consists of 7 letters. It also carries a bonus where, for instance, you get 7 points for a 7-letter word, plus a 7-point bonus, awarding you a total of 14 for one word.

So, now that we have made this clear, let’s talk about yesterday’s NYT Spelling Bee pangram. Yesterday, we had not one but 2 pangrams, which were as follows:

1 ? P 2 ? E 3 ? N 4 ? D 5 ? U 6 ? L 7 ? U 8 ? M You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

NYT Spelling Bee Answers for Yesterday

So, now that you know the Pangram, let’s take a look at the other words for yesterday’s Spelling Bee answer.

1. Answers with 4 Letters

Dupe, Dump, Deep, Epee, Lump, Peel, Peed, Peen, Pend, Pled, Peep, Pule, Pull, Plum, Pulp, Pump

2. Answers with 5 Letters

Duped, Duple, Penne, Plump, Puled, Plume, Unpen, Upend, Upped, Umped

3. Answers With 6 Letters

Depend, Dumped, Deepen, Lumped, Peddle, Pended, Penmen, Penned, Peeled, Peeped, Penned, Peplum, Pepped, Puddle, Pulled, Pulped, Plenum, Plumed, Pulped, Pummel, Pumped, Punned

4. Answers with 7 Letters

Puddled, Peddled, Plumped, Upended,

5. Answers with 8 Letters

Pummeled, Deepened, Depended, Unpenned, Unpeeled

Difficulty Level for Yesterday’s Spelling Bee

The average difficulty for yesterday’s Spelling Bee stands at a solid 3.5 out of 5. The grid contained two vowels and provided significant help in solving the puzzle, but the letters provided to us made it rather tricky.

There are certain words you will find in the blink of an eye, but for most, you need a good grasp of the English alphabet. And to be more precise, you need a good grasp on form of verbs. However, if you’re someone who solved this puzzle easily but is stuck with Connections, check out Connections hints today to maintain your winning streak.

How to Play NYT Spelling Bee?

The rules of the NYT Spelling Bee are rather straightforward and are as follows

You are provided with a honeycomb grid consisting of 7 letters

Using the letters you have to form as many valid English words as you can.

The words you make should contain the letter in the center of the grid in a yellow background.

The words should not be shorter than 4 letters.

You get points based on the length of the words.

For the pangram, you get a 7-point bonus on top of the points you get for the length of the word.