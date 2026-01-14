Fallout Season 2 Finally Delivers the Fisto Easter Egg Everyone Asked For

Adapting a game as sacred and iconic as New Vegas was a bold move on the Fallout show’s part, and so far, the Amazon Prime production has done a largely excellent job of portraying the RPG’s locations and characters. There’s no better evidence of this than in the newly-released episode five, which sees Lucy and the Ghoul make a last-ditch escape from the Strip and venture into Freeside.

The impoverished district looks impeccable in the TV show. From the layout to the signage to the storefronts, the set design is mind-blowingly accurate, further staking Fallout’s claim as the best video-game adaptation to grace our television screens. The writers also use the latest episode as an opportunity to flex their FNV knowledge by planting the cheekiest of Fallout Season 2 easter eggs – one that sat on top of the community’s wishlist before the Season 2 premiere.

Yes, Fisto Is Actually in the Fallout TV Show

The Mojave’s favorite robot ‘companion’ Fisto gets his time to shine in Fallout Season 2’s fifth episode, as we learn that the protectron is still up and running all these years later. As fans of the game will know, Fisto stands for ‘Fully Integrated Security Technetronic Officer,’ who was technically a security robot before the Courier reprogrammed him to dole out more… personal services.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

After the rewrite, Fisto’s function mirrors his name more closely as he becomes a fixture of the Atomic Wrangler Casino in Freeside. Fifteen years on from the game’s events, and evidently, the robot is doing just fine. His location is narrowed by an equally eccentric character in the Snake Oil Salesman (Or Chicken F–er, as fans call him), who makes it clear that this isn’t his first rodeo.

Unfortunately, the duo is interrupted before any fists are balled up, meaning we don’t get to hear Fisto’s iconic one-liner: “Please assume the position.” We also don’t find out whether his services are still priced at a measly 10 Caps. I mean, wasteland inflation has to kick in at some point, right?

Nevertheless, Fisto’s appearance is yet another addition to the long list of clever easter eggs in the Fallout show. With three more episodes to go, it’ll be interesting to see what more it has in store.