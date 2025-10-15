Poppy Playtime Enters Minecraft in Thrilling New Add On Experience

The studio behind Poppy Playtime, Mob Entertainment, has joined hands with Spark Universe to bring some of its terrifying characters into Minecraft. This collaboration introduces the Huggy and Friends Add-On to the Minecraft Marketplace, along with 5 Persona items as well. Enabling this in your sandbox world will allow you to experience the chilling and suspenseful vibes of the Poppy Playtime universe.

Minecraft’s New Add-On Huggy and Friends is Filled With Iconic Horror Characters

The brand new Huggy & Friends Add-On is available on the Minecraft Marketplace, priced at just 990 Minecoins. This brings in five of the most infamous Poppy Playtime monsters with unique threat levels and behaviors.

This includes Huggy Wuggy, who is in constant pursuit of Mommy Long Legs’ sinister games, then CatNap, who thrives in their dreamworld, The Doctor with their surveillance tactics, and Doey the Doughman, with its constant switch from friend to foe, that would never let you judge its next move.

Those who are able to survive these creatures can have a chance to get the GrabPack hands. This is an efficient tool that grants players new abilities like Grappling across distant blocks, shocking enemies, burning hostile mobs, and leaping over obstacles.

One of the most exciting additions is the introduction of some wearable cosmetics or the Persona items that include the GrabPack, Huggy Wuggy Head, Kissy Missy, Head, DogDay Pajamas, and CatNap Pajamas.

Among all these terrors, there is still a glimmer of hope from the Smiling Critters, who are a friendly companion that offers status effects and aid during combat. So, whether you’re replenishing your health or fighting those terrific creatures, these cheerful helpers will provide you with the much-needed support.

The Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment, Zach Belanger, describes this crossover as a dream come true for fans of both the franchises. After all, their mission is to craft an imaginative experience with powerful characters that push the limits of horror.