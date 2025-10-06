After 14 Years This Minecraft Streamer Finally Did the Impossible and Reached the End of the World

After more than 14 years of walking across the endless landscapes, sailing over the vast oceans, KurtJMac has finally reached Minecraft’s Far Lands. This required him to cross over 12 million blocks from the actual spawn point; hence, it is truly an achievement of its own in Minecraft. Along the way, the YouTuber raised over $500,000 for several charities, too, turning his gaming adventure into an act of kindness.

YouTuber KurtJMac Ends 14 Year Old Walking Journey of 12 Million Blocks to Finally Reach Minecraft Far Lands

Crafters from all over the world tuned in to watch this event, and the moment was no short of a cinematic scene as well. Towards the end of the video, right before the YouTuber KurtJMac finds the mythical structure, he talks about getting some wool from sheep. Then comes the lag spike, and BAM, the Far Lands appear through the fog.

For those who don’t know anything about these structures, the Far Lands begin approximately at 12,550,824 blocks away from the spawn point in older versions of Minecraft. This is where the game gets stuttered, and a glitchy terrain or a distorted wall of blocks is formed. It happens mostly due to a math overflow bug or an integer overflow in Minecraft’s noise generator, thereby breaking the generation of the world.

What started as a simple exploration back in 2011, with the first commentary gameplay video of Kurt playing Minecraft, soon became the longest-running Minecraft adventures. For a lot of fans, it wasn’t just finding the Far Lands, it’s rather a reflection of how much time has passed through all these years.

A few players even asked the question of whether it was the same Wolfie that followed Kurt all the way to the Far Lands. And, the answer was a simple and heartfelt “Yep” every time. In the end, Kurt places a signboard on the Far Lands’ distorted blocks stating, “Here Farlanders First Set Foot upon Far Lands!”

During this whole journey, Kurt even managed to raise over $500,000 for multiple charity funds. And that is all about one of the greatest stories of persistence of a Minecraft player looking for a mythical structure for nearly a decade and a half. What are your thoughts on this journey? Tell us in the comments below.