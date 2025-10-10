A Minecraft Movie 2 Officially Confirmed to Release in 2027

A Minecraft Movie is surely one of the most surprising hits of 2025. The movie adaptation of the popular video game took the world by storm when it arrived in theatres in April. Keeping the performances aside, fans loved the movie for all its bizarre comedy, and of course, the one-of-a-kind concept. The movie roared at the box office and received a lot of fun from the global fandom, so it’s no wonder that the creators surprised the fans by officially announcing A Minecraft Movie 2.

A Minecraft Movie Sequel Is Officially Confirmed, but the Wait Is Too Long

Recently, the creators officially greenlit the sequel to A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and several other amazing cast members. Of course, it’s amazing news that we will see a return to the Overworld once again. However, as confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), Minecraft 2 will release in theatres on July 23, 2027. So, you could say that the sequel will be released two years after the release of the first movie.

Image Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures (Via X/@Minecraft)

The fans have a long wait ahead of them, but they are still excited to see what the sequel to the film will have to offer. Of course, the first film was fun to watch (you can read our A Minecraft Movie review), but it became a soaring success because of the huge player base of the Minecraft game. Minecraft is loved by millions of gamers worldwide, and they showed immense love for the movie by heading to theatres. In fact, it became the second-highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game, even surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

As of now, we only have the official confirmation on the sequel, as the creators have yet to spill the beans on the plot or the new cast. Regardless, we will surely get more information on the film once it enters production. Also, it’s worth noting that The Simpsons Movie 2 and A Minecraft Movie 2 will release on the same day, so it’s definitely going to be an exciting day for movie-goers.