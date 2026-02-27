Pokemon Winds and Waves Finally Revealed To Bring New Gen 10 Pokemon

Pokemon 30th Anniversary Livestream was a huge success, as fans came across plenty of surprises and reveals. From new games to merchandise, this year’s Pokemon Presents stream did not disappoint. However, the new Gen 10 announcement was the most unexpected one of all. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves are the two upcoming games of the 10th Generation of Pokemon featuring new starters and more Pokemon that will increase the current number of 1,025 Pokemon in the Pokedex. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Games Will Bring Gen 10 Pokemon and Region in 2027

During the Pokemon Presents Livestream, fans got the very first glimpse of the new Pokemon Winds and Waves games and the 10th generation of Pokemon. The new title, called Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves will be released in 2027. Similar to Scarlet and Violet, these two games will be released simultaneously as different cover and name editions, although the gameplay content will remain similar between the two.

While the official release date for the games hasn’t been announced yet, we speculate that it will be released in late 2027. Other than that, the game will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, since there’s no info about its availability on Switch 1. The trailer also revealed the three starter Pokemon in the new region called Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

Browt will be a Grass-type starter, Pombon will have Fire typing, and Gecqua will be Water-type. Excitingly, two new Pikachu with outfits will debut in Pokemon Winds and Waves. These were the only Pokemon from Gen 10 that were revealed, and we expect more info later this year. Furthermore, visually, Gen 10 looks amazing, and so far, we have only been able to learn about the starters, not their evolutions or other Pokemon in the region.

The new region, while unnamed yet, looks stunning, filled with ocean and beaches, which look breathtaking in new Switch 2 generation graphics. On top of that, the Diving feature will make its return, which means that players will also be able to surf on water bodies.

That’s everything about Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, and new Gen 10 Pokemon? Are you excited? What’s your favourite starter among the three? Let us know in the comments.