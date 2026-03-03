Pokemon Pokopia Global Release Date and Times (Countdown Timer)

Pokemon Pokopia is almost here, with not much time left for its release. This is going to be a unique Pokemon experience, diverting from the standard norms and bringing features similar to Minecraft and Animal Crossing. If you’re excited for its release, we have listed Pokemon Pokopia’s global release times below, including a handy countdown timer to help you keep track of the remaining hours.

Pokemon Pokopia releases worldwide on Thursday, March 5, at 12 AM ET. This means as soon as the clock strikes 12 at midnight, you’ll be able to play Pokopia. To prepare for its arrival, you can preload the game on your Switch 2.

In case you haven’t pre-ordered the game, be sure to check out all the bonuses from our Pokemon Pokopia guide before making your purchase. With all that said, here are the game’s global release times:

US (West) : March 4 at 9:00 PM PST

: March 4 at 9:00 PM PST Mexico (CST) : March 4 at 11:00 PM CST

: March 4 at 11:00 PM CST US (East) : March 5 at 12:00 AM EST

: March 5 at 12:00 AM EST Brazil (BRT) : March 5 at 2:00 AM BRT

: March 5 at 2:00 AM BRT UK (GMT) : March 5 at 5:00 AM GMT

: March 5 at 5:00 AM GMT Europe (CET) : March 5 at 6:00 AM CET

: March 5 at 6:00 AM CET Turkey (TRT) : March 5 at 8:00 AM TRT

: March 5 at 8:00 AM TRT India (IST) : March 5 at 10:30 AM IST

: March 5 at 10:30 AM IST Vietnam (ICT) : March 5 at 12:00 PM ICT

: March 5 at 12:00 PM ICT Hong Kong (HKT) : March 5 at 1:00 PM HKT

: March 5 at 1:00 PM HKT China (CST) : March 5 at 1:00 PM CST

: March 5 at 1:00 PM CST Japan (JST) : March 5 at 2:00 PM JST

: March 5 at 2:00 PM JST Australia (AEDT): March 5 at 4:00 PM AEDT

Pokemon Pokopia Countdown Timer

Check out our handy countdown timer to keep track of Pokemon Pokopia release time in your region:

Pokemon Pokopia releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Pokemon Pokopia is now out on Switch 2!

Pokemon Pokopia Content Details

Image Credits: Nintendo

Pokemon Pokopia is filled with new content after the launch. There is a lot to look forward to in the game, and we have listed them below:

Play as a Ditto imitating a human, building and customizing an abandoned island to attract Pokemon.

You can grow wild grass, craft furniture and buildings, swim or fly across the area, make food and shelter for the Pokemon residents.

Learn skills from other Pokemon and use them to build certain parts of the town.

Utilise the changing weather, distinct day/night cycles, and potential effects related to it.

Create habitats that meet specific requirements to attract different Pokemon.

Multiplayer Mode that allows you to play with four friends. Everyone can join in and play, even if the island’s host isn’t playing. This allows your game to progress faster, with the cooperation of all players.

Complete Pokemon requests, which are like side quests.

Interact with 100+ Pokemon from Pokopia.

Capture memories with a camera.

Customise your character however you want.

And that wraps up our guide on Pokemon Pokopia Global release times and countdowns. Are you hyped for its release? Let us know in the comments!