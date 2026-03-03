Home > News > Pokemon Pokopia Global Release Date and Times (Countdown Timer)

Pokemon Pokopia Global Release Date and Times (Countdown Timer)

Pokemon Pokopia
In Short
  • Pokemon Pokopia releases globally on March 5 at 12 AM EST.
  • The game is priced at $70 on Switch 2.
  • It brings a new, fun way to interact with Pokemon while combining elements of SimCity.

Pokemon Pokopia is almost here, with not much time left for its release. This is going to be a unique Pokemon experience, diverting from the standard norms and bringing features similar to Minecraft and Animal Crossing. If you’re excited for its release, we have listed Pokemon Pokopia’s global release times below, including a handy countdown timer to help you keep track of the remaining hours.

Pokemon Pokopia Global Release Date and Time

Pokemon Pokopia releases worldwide on Thursday, March 5, at 12 AM ET. This means as soon as the clock strikes 12 at midnight, you’ll be able to play Pokopia. To prepare for its arrival, you can preload the game on your Switch 2.

In case you haven’t pre-ordered the game, be sure to check out all the bonuses from our Pokemon Pokopia guide before making your purchase. With all that said, here are the game’s global release times:

  • US (West): March 4 at 9:00 PM PST
  • Mexico (CST): March 4 at 11:00 PM CST
  • US (East): March 5 at 12:00 AM EST
  • Brazil (BRT): March 5 at 2:00 AM BRT
  • UK (GMT): March 5 at 5:00 AM GMT
  • Europe (CET): March 5 at 6:00 AM CET
  • Turkey (TRT): March 5 at 8:00 AM TRT
  • India (IST): March 5 at 10:30 AM IST
  • Vietnam (ICT): March 5 at 12:00 PM ICT
  • Hong Kong (HKT): March 5 at 1:00 PM HKT
  • China (CST): March 5 at 1:00 PM CST
  • Japan (JST): March 5 at 2:00 PM JST
  • Australia (AEDT): March 5 at 4:00 PM AEDT

Pokemon Pokopia Countdown Timer

Check out our handy countdown timer to keep track of Pokemon Pokopia release time in your region:

Pokemon Pokopia releases in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Pokemon Pokopia is now out on Switch 2!

Pokemon Pokopia Content Details

Pokemon Pokopia Content
Pokemon Pokopia is filled with new content after the launch. There is a lot to look forward to in the game, and we have listed them below:

  • Play as a Ditto imitating a human, building and customizing an abandoned island to attract Pokemon.
  • You can grow wild grass, craft furniture and buildings, swim or fly across the area, make food and shelter for the Pokemon residents.
  • Learn skills from other Pokemon and use them to build certain parts of the town.
  • Utilise the changing weather, distinct day/night cycles, and potential effects related to it.
  • Create habitats that meet specific requirements to attract different Pokemon.
  • Multiplayer Mode that allows you to play with four friends. Everyone can join in and play, even if the island’s host isn’t playing. This allows your game to progress faster, with the cooperation of all players.
  • Complete Pokemon requests, which are like side quests.
  • Interact with 100+ Pokemon from Pokopia.
  • Capture memories with a camera.
  • Customise your character however you want.

And that wraps up our guide on Pokemon Pokopia Global release times and countdowns. Are you hyped for its release? Let us know in the comments!

When will Pokemon Pokopia release in the US?

Pokemon Pokopia will release on March 5, 2026, at 12 AM ET in US East, and March 4 at 9:00 PM PST in the US West.

What is the price of Pokemon Pokopia?

Pokemon Pokopia is priced at $70.

What are the available platforms of Pokemon Pokopia?

Pokemon Pokopia will be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Is Pokemon Pokopia related to the mainline Pokemon games?

No, Pokemon Pokopia is a spinoff game that diverts from the mainline Pokemon games. It focuses on reviving a town and making it lively again for Pokemon to live.

Arnamoy Das

Mathematics Major by degree, Content Writer by profession, and Gym Rat by obsession. Diagnosed with Multiple Hobby Disorder: one day I’m grinding on Roblox, Pokémon, or Genshin; the next I’m sketching anime characters, smacking cricket balls, or hanging upside down. My Nights are for Dostoevsky and Kafka, with psychology and philosophy sprinkled in like seasoning for existential crises. At Beebom, I turn my gaming hours into words that (hopefully) save others from rage-quitting.

