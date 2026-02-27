Pokemon Champions Release Date Set for April 2026 on Switch, Mobile Launch Planned Later

Pokemon Champions is one of the most highly anticipated games that players have been eagerly waiting for. While most of the info was kept hidden by the franchise, it’s no surprise that fans finally got to see more about Champions during the 30th Anniversary Pokemon Presents livestream. Pokemon Champions is almost here, as the release date and supporting platforms were unveiled. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Pokemon Champions is scheduled to release in April 2026 for Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2. The new game will be released first and will arrive on Mobile devices later this year. While there’s no exact release date out yet, we think that the game will be released in the first week of April, before the World Championships 2026.

Players who download Pokemon Champions early will receive a free Dragonite in their in-game mailbox. There will also be a special campaign where players can obtain Mega Stones for Chesnaught, Delphoxe, Greninja, Floette, and other Pokemon that can Mega Evolve in Pokemon Legends ZA. It was also revealed that you can connect Pokemon HOME with Pokemon Champions to receive Pokemon from other games, like Legends ZA, FireRed and LeafGreen, and Scarlet Violet.

The game will feature a standard leaderboard-style battle system as the main competitive mode, and will be turn-based, just like the standard mainline Pokemon games. However, the graphics seem to be top-notch, with real-time move animations used by your Pokemon. Moreover, some new NPCs will be waiting to greet you when you first play the game. Completing the tutorial and interacting with the NPCs will also give you some rewards.

That’s everything about Pokemon Champions that was revealed so far. Will you be playing the game on Switch or Mobile devices? Let us know in the comments below.