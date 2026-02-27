Next Pokemon TCG Set Will Bring Back Classic Cards for Collectors to Chase

Pokemon celebrates its 30th anniversary today, and to celebrate the occasion, The Pokemon Company hosted a special 30-minute Presents 2026 livestream. The stream, while mainly focused on Pokemon games, also offered a certain treat to Pokemon card collectors, or as the company may say, TCG fans.

The Pokemon Presents livestream revealed that the next Pokemon TCG set will bring back some of the iconic cards from previous expansions that are out of print in the current Mega Evolution era. The set is said to either bring reprints of the same cards with a 30th anniversary stamp, like Celebrations or a new version of the same cards. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Pokemon TCG’s Next Expansion in 2026 Is Bringing Back Tag Teams, Base Set Cards, and More Classic Chases

In the latest Pokemon Presents 2026 stream, The Pokemon Company revealed that the latest TCG set is bringing back classic cards from expansions from the past. These cards include the base set Jungle Pikachu, German version of Charizard, Thai tag team version of Pikachu and Zekrom, Legends cards, E-Readers and more.

Image Credit: The Pokemon Company

While the latest Ascended Heroes set in Mega Evolution expansion is already going viral among collectors, thanks to its god packs and the $1000 Mega Gengar ex chase, its next set in the expansion Perfect Order, is bringing even more megas to the TCG space. But if you’re wondering that the teased set will be a special 30th Anniversary TCG set, that may be a possibility in the coming months.

The 30th Anniversary Pokemon Day boxes are already on sale which contain a Pikachu promo card and 3 booster packs from the Mega Evolution expansion. So it’s quite safe to say that once the Mega Evolution expansion has run its course, The Pokemon Company will release the new set in a standalone expansion, bringing back these classic cards with a stamped 30th Anniversary logo to differentiate them from the original cards, as it did back in the 25th Anniversary Celebrations set.

